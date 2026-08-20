Post Malone Is Engaged Again

Post Malone and Christy Lee are engaged after reconciling following a brief split.

Lee’s friend Marina Hollyer shared the news on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Aug. 19, posting video from the couple’s engagement. According to TMZ, Post Malone, 31, popped the question the night before in Utah.

“My best friend in the world just got engaged,” Hollyer wrote alongside heart emojis. Additional photos and videos showed Lee wearing a “Bride to Be” sash and showing off her engagement ring.

Romance rumors surrounding Malone and Lee first surfaced in March 2025, when the pair were spotted together. Their relationship appeared to become more serious after they were seen having dinner in Paris, followed by a shopping outing that ended with a kiss.

The couple reportedly split several months later, though their latest engagement confirms they have since reconciled.

Lee’s relationship with Malone came after his reported split from former fiancée Hee Sung “Jamie” Park. Malone and Park got engaged in 2021, with the singer confirming the news during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. They welcomed their first child together in 2022 before reportedly splitting toward the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, Malone continues to keep busy with his music career. His Big Ass Stadium Tour, which launched in 2025, is scheduled to head to Asia next month before concluding with dates in Australia and New Zealand in October.