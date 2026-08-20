Willie D Tells The Story Behind One of Rap’s Most Controversial Covers

Geto Boys' 1991 album 'We Can't Be Stopped' featured a controversial cover image of Bushwick Bill's injury.

The cover was shot at the hospital, with the group's permission, to capture their resilience despite adversity.

The image has become inseparable from the album's legacy, cementing the Geto Boys and Houston's impact on hip-hop.

Source: 97.9 The Box / G-Man

Thirty-five years after its release, the Geto Boys’ “We Can’t Be Stopped” remains one of the defining albums in Houston Hip-Hop history, and its unforgettable cover remains one of the most controversial images ever put on a rap album. Released in 1991, the platinum-selling project helped push the Geto Boys into the national spotlight behind songs including “Mind Playing Tricks on Me.”

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The album is getting renewed attention for its 35th anniversary in 2026, with Rap-A-Lot releasing a newly remastered edition on vinyl featuring restored original artwork and upgraded audio.

During a conversation with 97.9 The Box’s G-Man, Willie D gave his firsthand account of how that infamous cover came together. The photo shows Willie D and Scarface pushing Bushwick Bill through a hospital hallway after Bill suffered a gunshot wound that cost him his right eye. Willie said his initial concern had nothing to do with music or an album cover. He and Scarface went to the hospital to check on their injured groupmate and were told by medical staff that Bill would survive, although he had lost his eye.

According to Willie, it wasn’t until the group returned downstairs that Rap-A-Lot co-owner Cliff Blodget raised the question of what they were going to do about the album cover. Willie suggested they shoot it right there in the hospital and volunteered to ask Bill for permission. Willie recalled going back to Bill’s room and asking if he was down to take the photo, with Bill agreeing. Blodget retrieved his camera, and hospital staff provided another gurney so they could roll Bill into the hallway. Just before the picture was taken, Willie says the group’s road manager, Chief, pulled down the bandage covering Bill’s injured eye, creating the shocking image that would become Hip-Hop history.

Willie D insists there is no alternate version of how the photograph happened, saying anyone telling the story differently wasn’t there. For him, the image ultimately captured exactly what the album’s title represented: despite controversy, industry resistance and even a bullet nearly taking the life of one of their members, the Geto Boys were still moving forward. “We can’t be stopped,” Willie explained. “Nothing can stop us … but death.” Decades later, the image remains inseparable from the legacy of an album that helped establish the Geto Boys and Houston as forces in Hip-Hop.

Check out the clip below.