8 Keyshia Cole Breakup Songs That Still Cut Deep

Source: ione / iOne Few R&B singers have made heartbreak sound as raw and relatable as Keyshia Cole. Since breaking through in the mid-2000s with her debut album “The Way It Is,” the Oakland singer has built a career around putting the complicated parts of love into words. Betrayal, regret, wanting somebody back, finally walking away: Cole has covered nearly every stage of a broken heart, often with the kind of vocals that make you believe she lived every single lyric. More than two decades later, those records still connect. Songs like “I Remember,” “I Should Have Cheated” and “Trust and Believe” have become R&B staples, while a new generation has discovered Cole’s catalog through social media and streaming. Houston fans can hear those classics live when Keyshia Cole joins Babyface and Tamia at Majic Under the Stars on October 24 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands. Before the show, we’re looking back at eight Keyshia Cole heartbreak songs that still have us in our feelings.

1. “I Just Want It to Be Over” “I Just Want It to Be Over” is pure breakup exhaustion. Instead of trying to save a relationship that’s already run its course, Cole sings from the point where she’s tired of the pain, tired of the games and ready for it all to end. It’s one of the earliest examples of the brutally honest heartbreak records that would become a signature of her career.

2. “I Should Have Cheated” This is the heartbreak anthem for anybody who stayed faithful only to be treated like they weren’t. Cole flips the frustration of constantly being accused of cheating into one unforgettable question: if you’re going to treat me like I did it anyway, why didn’t I?

3. “I Remember” Released from her 2007 album “Just Like You,” “I Remember” finds Cole looking back on a relationship that left her lonely and hurt. Instead of sounding angry, she sounds exhausted by the memories, making it one of the most emotional performances in her catalog.

4. “Trust and Believe” Keyshia Cole was deep into her career when she proved she could still deliver a devastating breakup record. “Trust and Believe” deals with betrayal from both a lover and someone close to you, turning heartbreak into the realization that sometimes losing somebody is exactly what you needed.

5. “Shoulda Let You Go” Sometimes the hardest part of heartbreak is admitting you saw the warning signs and stayed anyway. Featuring Amina, “Shoulda Let You Go” is Cole looking back and realizing she should have walked away long before the relationship reached its breaking point.

6. “You Complete Me” “You Complete Me” captures a different kind of heartbreak: being so emotionally attached to somebody that the thought of losing them feels unbearable. Cole’s vulnerable delivery helped make the song another standout from her 2008 album “A Different Me.”

7. “Enough of No Love” Featuring Lil Wayne, “Enough of No Love” finds Cole reaching the point where heartbreak turns into frustration. She’s tired of giving love to someone who isn’t returning it, and the song captures that moment when staying starts hurting more than leaving.