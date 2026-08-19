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Pennywise Will Return In 'It: Welcome to Derry' Season 2

F**k Them Kids Season 2 Loading: HBO Confirms Return of ‘It: Welcome To Derry’

As for the plot of Welcome To Derry season 2, instead of picking up after the events of season one, we will travel further back in time to 1935 during the Great Depression.

Published on August 19, 2026
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  • HBO renews 'Welcome to Derry' for a second season, with Brad Caleb Kane as sole showrunner.
  • Season 2 will travel back to 1935 during the Great Depression, focusing on the Bradley Gang massacre.
  • The Muschietti duo express excitement to continue exploring the world created by Stephen King.
Pennywise Will Return In 'It: Welcome to Derry' Season 2
Brooke Palmer/HBO

Everyone’s favorite dancing and child-devouring clown, Pennywise, will return for a second season of HBO’s popular It prequel series, Welcome To Derry.

According to Deadline, it was only a matter of time before the network was going to renew the series that expands the It universe masterfully crafted in two films from Andy and Barbara Muschetti, and that HBO was waiting to learn more about where season two was going creatively before announcing the news on Monday, sharing a video confirming the horror series’ return.

The website also reports that with the return of Welcome To Derry, Brad Caleb Kane will be the sole showrunner after sharing that job with Jason Fuchs in season 1.

As for the plot of Welcome To Derry season 2, instead of picking up after the events of season one, we will travel further back in time to 1935 during the Great Depression with spooky developments we have to come to expect from the series revolving around the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who stop in the cursed town to buy ammo only to encounter the evil pressence.

“We are excited to return to the chilling world of Derry and to further expand on Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s horrifically iconic adaptation,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of HBO Max Original Programming. “Together with Brad Caleb Kane, they will break new ground in season two, deepening the terror, the mystery, and the unforgettable Pennywise lore that fans love to devour.”

Clancy Collins White, Warner Bros. Television’s President of Creative Affairs, added: “We know It: Welcome to Derry will continue to captivate viewers with its spine-tingling new journey into the 1930s for Season 2. We look forward to bringing fans back to the town of Derry to experience the next chapter and uncover even more of what lies beneath the surface.”

The husband/wife directing duo who serve as executive producers on the prequel series based on the Stephen King novel expressed excitement about the show’s return, adding, “Continuing to explore and expand on the amazing world Stephen King created is an absolute privilege. The support of our partners at HBO and Warner Bros. Television is priceless. Boy do we love our jobs!”

And boy do we love this show.

We can’t wait to see Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise terrorize a new set of kids and the residents of Derry again.

F**k Them Kids Season 2 Loading: HBO Confirms Return of ‘It: Welcome To Derry’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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