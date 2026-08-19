Not So Fast! K. Michelle Denies Dubbing Kandi Burruss A ‘Mean Girl,’ Shadily Shifts Focus To THIS

Source: Charles Sykes/ Bravo

K. Michelle is clearing up Kandi Buruss‘ “mean girl” claims, and sending shade while doing it. After Kandi addressed the perceived #RHOA shade on The Big Tigger Morning Show, the country crooner pointed out that she never actually called Kandi a mean girl before turning her attention to co-host Francesca Amiker and tossing a messy allegation into the mix.



“I personally feel that mean girls can’t call other girls mean girls, it doesn’t work,” she told Amiker, referring to K. Michelle, who Amiker alleged directly called her a mean girl.”

“We’ve seen her literally go in on people multiple times on camera,” the RHOA alum continued. “Calling people out their name, doing all the things, and I have to say she was a mean girl, too.”

In other words, Kandi’s philosophy is pretty simple: if you’re “not nice to me, I’m not nice to you.”

Later on during the interview with Francesca Amiker, the Xscape singer also blamed her no-nonsense approach on being a “straightforward” Taurus. When she has something to say, apparently, she’s saying it.

“Whatever I’m thinking I say it… and I don’t really care,” she said.

Kandi also revealed that the tension between her and K. Michelle didn’t exactly appear out of thin air. She says their issues have been simmering behind the scenes for a while, but she never felt the need to put all of their business on blast or tell the public “everything” about the drama.

Well…that seems to have changed.

K. Michelle had this to say after Kandi’s Big Tigger Morning Show interview aired.

K. Michelle quickly caught wind of Kandi’s interview and came through with her own shady response:

“Actually I didn’t say that, but that lady did say you was Tigger’s side piece.” Her comment was directed at host Francesca Amiker who is currently suing Big Tigger’s estranged wife for accusing her of having an affair with her co-host.

Yikes!

So, What Started All This?

The Kandi and K. Michelle tension has been heating up both on and off camera during Season 17 of #RHOA. The drama reportedly kicked into another gear after Shamea left K. Michelle while the two were hanging out to meet up with Kandi, and K. Michelle wasn’t invited to tag along.

The reason apparently came down to Kandi’s loyalty to Love & Hip Hop star Rasheeda, who has a long-running history with K. Michelle.

While speaking with Carlos King in June, Shamea recalled K. Michelle asking why she had been left out of the plans.

“K. Michelle asked me, ‘Why y’all ain’t invite me?’” Shamea revealed. “I’m like, ‘Well, girl, you know. Like, now you know damn well like, Kandi and Rasheeda, she…Kandi’s loyal to a fault. She’s not gonna…’ Like, I never said Kandi hates you [or] she don’t like you.”

Shamea said she eventually told Kandi that K. Michelle wanted to join them. But according to Shamea, Kandi wasn’t budging.

“Nah, I’m not, you know, you know, I can’t do that. I mean, I like her, but I can’t…Rasheeda is my girl.”

At first, Shamea didn’t think much of the exchange. But as these things tend to do on #RHOA, the situation quickly snowballed.

During this season of #RHOA, K. Michelle vented about the situation in a confessional, suggesting that Kandi is getting in the way of her friendship with Shamea.

“I have Shamea’s back more than anything,” she stated during the confessional. “But for you to keep saying to me, ‘Nobody in Atlanta wants me to be your friend,’ I don’t want to hear about no goddamn Kandi Koated Nights.”

And Kandi? She was apparently just as tired of seeing her name dragged into the latest #RHOA mess.

Taking to Threads, the Xscape singer gave a blunt reaction to all the online chatter:

“I’m just trying to live my best life & every other week my name gets dragged into some bulls**t.”

Mind you, this is the second time Kandi’s denied “mean girl” accusations. She recently slammed Tamar Braxton for giving her that title before alleging that Tamar called her a b*** at a recent event and shadily suggested that she shoudl get on PREP, which is a medication that prevents the transmission of HIV, because her ex Todd Tucker is a part of the LGBT community.

When it comes to Atlanta drama, it sounds like Kandi is ready to clock out, but the drama keeps finding her.

RELATED CONTENT: Kandi Koated Konfirmation: Kandi Burruss Says She’s Not ‘Healed’ From Todd Tucker Divorce—’I Try Not To Talk About It’

Not So Fast! K. Michelle Denies Dubbing Kandi Burruss A ‘Mean Girl,’ Shadily Shifts Focus To THIS was originally published on bossip.com