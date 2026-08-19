Keke Palmer Teases A New ‘Relationship’ That’s ‘Refreshingly Loyal’ As Chatter Around Her Love Life Continues To Heat Up

Keke Palmer has a new relationship–and it sounds like she’s pretty happy with how things are going.

Source: Panera / Panera

The actress, singer, and all-around internet fav is starring in Panera’s new “Refreshingly Loyal” campaign, where she puts her own playful spin on the never-ending conversation about her love life.

In the campaign, Keke teases what sounds like a very exciting new romance, using some of her signature humor to talk about finding something that’s actually loyal, rewarding, and, most importantly, gives back. But before you start wondering who Keke is dating, there’s a catch: The “relationship” she’s talking about isn’t with a person at all.

“It’s with MyPanera”

Source: Panera / Panera

Palmer’s campaign celebrates the launch of Panera’s revamped MyPanera rewards program, which officially rolled out nationwide Wednesday. The new points-based system is designed to give members more flexibility when earning and redeeming rewards, with Palmer turning the concept of loyalty into the punchline.

And honestly, if your relationship is giving you free food, that’s worth talking about.

Under the new MyPanera program, members earn 10 points for every $1 spent and can put those points toward menu items of their choice. Rewards start at 250 points for goodies like a free bagel or mini bakery treat and go up to 2,000 points for a full entrée.

Source: Panera / Panera

There’s also a little something extra waiting for members who want to celebrate the revamped program.

From Aug. 19 through Sept. 1, new and existing MyPanera members can score 500 bonus points with their first purchase under the new program, enough to redeem a free Energy Refresher or Fresca.

And if you’re feeling adventurous, MyPanera members can also get exclusive access to Panera’s new Tropical Mango Pineapple Energy Refresher, which launches Wednesday and is available exclusively through the Panera app for a limited time.

The refreshed loyalty program also includes three tiers: the free MyPanera membership, MyPanera+ for guests who spend $300 in a calendar year and unlock additional perks, and MyPanera+ Sip Club, which includes MyPanera+ benefits along with up to 30 select beverages per month and other perks.

So, while Palmer may have the internet wondering about the latest addition to her dating life, it turns out her newest “relationship” is one that comes with rewards.

And considering all of the perks involved, we can’t really blame her.

Keke Palmer Teases A New ‘Relationship’ That’s ‘Refreshingly Loyal’ As Chatter Around Her Love Life Continues To Heat Up was originally published on bossip.com