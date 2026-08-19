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Day Two of the Tupac Murder Trial Got INTENSE

Day Two of the Tupac Murder Trial Got INTENSE — Here’s Everything That Went Down

Published on August 19, 2026
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Okay y’all, gather round, because day two of the Tupac murder trial was a whole lot to take in. If you’re just tuning in, this trial is against Dwayne “Keefe D” Davis, the man prosecutors say orchestrated the 1996 shooting that took Pac from us. He’s pleaded not guilty — even though for years, this man told anybody who’d listen that he was involved.

Let me break it down. Keefe D talked to investigators back in 2008, describing being in the Cadillac the night of the shooting and even handing the gun to folks in the back seat. He did interviews. He wrote a whole memoir putting himself right in the middle of it. But now? He’s saying all of that was fabricated for attention and money. Make it make sense.

Now here’s where day two got heavy. The jury was shown graphic autopsy photos of Tupac. Forensic pathologist Dr. Lisa testified about his fatal gunshot wounds and the fight to save his life. Some of Pac’s family had to step out before those photos came up — and honestly, I understand that. But his cousin stayed. He said he needed to finally understand what happened and get some closure. That right there touched my heart.

Then we had James McDonald take the stand, and baby, he did NOT want to be there. He was subpoenaed, called himself a hostile witness, and flat out said he didn’t want to help put another Black man in prison. You could feel the tension. Keefe D was watching him close, too. We also heard from Reggie Wright Jr., a former Death Row security head. He spoke on the tension around Death Row and that whole East Coast, West Coast rivalry, but denied having anything to do with Pac’s murder.

And then — the wildest part. Around lunchtime, gunfire was reported right outside the courthouse while Tupac’s family was leaving. Police responded, found no victims and no confirmed scene, and the trial kept right on going. But gunshots? Outside a murder trial? Chile. Thirty years later, we’re finally hearing everybody’s side, even though the men they say pulled the trigger aren’t here anymore. Keefe D is the one they say orchestrated it all. I’ll keep you posted as this thing unfolds. Stay tuned right here — this is far from over.

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