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COTALAND Is Coming to Austin, and That Tilt Coaster Has My Attention

Published on August 19, 2026
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Rodeo Houston
Source: Rodeo Houston / General

If you’ve followed me for any amount of time, you already know one thing about me: I LOVE roller coasters. So when I hear that a brand-new amusement park is opening in Texas, I’m paying attention. And this isn’t just another small carnival-style attraction. COTALAND, located at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, is preparing to open its full park to the public on September 26, 2026. The park is expected to feature more than 30 rides and attractions across approximately 30 acres. 

Now let’s talk about the ride that immediately caught my attention: Circuit Breaker. This thing looks absolutely ridiculous in the best possible way. It is a Vekoma tilt coaster, standing about 131 feet tall, reaching roughly 57 mph and featuring a track section that actually tilts riders forward until they are facing almost straight down before the track reconnects and sends them into the drop. 

And here’s why I’m especially excited: Circuit Breaker is the second tilt coaster to open in the United States, following Cedar Point’s Siren’s Curse. So yes, if you’re a coaster enthusiast like me, this is a big deal. 

But Circuit Breaker isn’t the only ride I’m watching. COTALAND is also bringing Palindrome, an unusual coaster that travels forward and then repeats the experience in reverse. It even features a zero-gravity stall over Circuit of the Americas Boulevard. Basically, somebody looked at a normal roller coaster and said, “You know what? Let’s make this way more complicated.” And I am completely here for it. 

The park’s location makes the whole thing even more interesting because COTALAND is connected to Circuit of the Americas, so you’re getting this combination of amusement-park thrills and Austin’s motorsports culture.

Originally, the park was being talked about as a summer 2026 opening, but the latest announcement puts the official opening date at Saturday, September 26

I already know where I’m going to be when this thing opens: somewhere in Austin, standing in line, probably questioning every decision I’ve ever made as I stare at a coaster that literally tilts me toward the ground. And yes, I will absolutely be riding Circuit Breaker. Because if it scares me a little, that probably means I’m going to love it.

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