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Cash Money & No Limit Are Bringing Hip-Hop History to H-Town

Cash Money and No Limit Are Bringing a Piece of Southern Hip-Hop History to Houston

Published on August 19, 2026
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  • No Limit Records grew from a small record store to a dominant force in 90s hip-hop, releasing an unprecedented number of albums.
  • Cash Money and No Limit represented distinct New Orleans movements that helped propel Southern hip-hop to national prominence.
  • This concert brings together the two rival camps, allowing fans to witness a pivotal moment in Southern hip-hop history.
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Source: 97.9 The Box / Good Morning H-Town

There are certain concerts where you are going for the music, and then there are concerts where you are going because you know you are about to witness a piece of history. The Cash Money & No Limit Tour feels like the second one to me. On September 11, Houston’s Toyota Center is going to host two of the most influential Southern hip-hop empires on the same stage, with the lineup including Birdman, Master P, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, B.G., Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Mac, Fiend, Mercedes, Choppa Style and Mr. Serv-On, with Boosie BadAzz also listed as a special guest. 

And having had Master P in the studio, this one hits a little differently. You hear people talk about No Limit Records like it was simply another record label, but it was so much bigger than that. Master P built No Limit from an independent operation into one of the biggest forces in hip-hop during the 1990s. The story is crazy when you really think about it. No Limit started with a record store in Richmond, California, and Master P eventually moved the operation to Louisiana. By the late ’90s, No Limit had become a full-blown entertainment empire. 

The roster alone tells you what that era looked like: Master P, Silkk the Shocker, C-Murder, Mia X, Mystikal, Fiend and eventually Snoop Dogg. The music was everywhere, the album covers were impossible to miss, and the label was releasing music at a pace that felt almost impossible. In 1998 alone, No Limit released 23 albums, with 10 reaching gold or platinum status. 

What makes this tour special is that Cash Money and No Limit weren’t just labels — they represented two different New Orleans movements that helped turn Southern hip-hop into a national force. Cash Money had Baby, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and B.G. No Limit had Master P and the No Limit Soldiers. For years, fans debated which camp was better.

Now, instead of debating from the couch, we’re getting both sides on one stage. And Houston gets one of the earliest stops. The show is September 11 at Toyota Center, with doors at 7 p.m. and the concert scheduled for 8 p.m.  After having Master P in the studio, I already know I’m going to be looking at that stage differently. This isn’t just nostalgia. This is Southern hip-hop history coming home.

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