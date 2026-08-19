The Surgery That Saved me

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been through something I never expected. What started as a difficult health scare turned into surgery to remove a dangerous blood clot from my lungs.

I want to share a little of my journey because so many of you have reached out, checked on me and asked how I’m doing. I truly appreciate every message, call and prayer.

My doctors performed a thrombectomy to remove the clot and help restore blood flow through my lungs.

I’m now focused on recovery, following my doctors’ instructions and taking things one day at a time. I’m grateful for the medical team that took care of me and for everyone who has supported me along the way.

This experience definitely gave me a different perspective on life. Sometimes you don’t realize how precious your health is until something happens that reminds you.

I’m thankful to be here, thankful for another opportunity to keep moving forward, and thankful for all of you who have been riding with me through this.

And now, I want you to see a little of what I went through.

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO BELOW.

This is my story. This is my recovery. And trust me — YOUR BOY WILL BE BACK!