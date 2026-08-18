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Bardstown Bourbon Company Drops 2 Limited Edition Offerings

Bardstown Bourbon Company To Release Lochs of Jura Barrel Finish & 2026 Discovery

Bardstown Bourbon Company of Kentucky unveiled two limited edition offerings, Lochs of Jura Barrel Finish & 2026 Discovery.

Published on August 18, 2026
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Bardstown Bourbon Company

Bardstown Bourbon Company, one of the top whiskey producers in the nation, is known for its innovation, taking big swings in creativity that routinely pay off. Bardstown Bourbon Company once again is delivering imaginative barrel finishes and blends by way of its two new limited edition offerings.

Bardstown Bourbon Company’s wares have graced these pages in previous times and for good reason. The brand’s origin series, along with its collaborative releases and the Discovery Series, has enraptured whiskey fans the world over.

For this year’s annual releases, Bardstown is happy to unveil its Lochs of Jura Barrel Finish Whiskey and Discovery Series 2026. First, let’s take a look at the Lochs of Jura Barrel Finish Whiskey.

A bottle of Bardstown Bourbon Co. "Lochs of Jura Barrel Finish" whiskey on a rocky beach with a body of water in the background.

The brand’s approach for this unique barrel finish started with a blend of straight bourbon and rye whiskies from Indiana and Kentucky aged between 10 and 12 years that spent an additional 32 months in sherry casks that once housed Scotch whisky from the remote Isle of Jura.

“These releases started from two different questions,” said Dan Callaway, Master Blender, Lofted Spirits. “Discovery asked how far we could take an already exceptional blend. Lochs of Jura asked what unique character these remarkable casks could contribute over time. Both led us somewhere unexpected, and that’s where the exciting whiskey discoveries happen.”

Callaway added, “At Bardstown Bourbon, we are relentless in pursuit of flavor and no whiskey typifies this like the Isle of Jura. With just 238 residents, Jura is not just remote – its location offers a unique fingerprint of flavor singular to these barrels.” 

The experiment is paying off so far, with Lochs of Jura Barrel Finish getting awarded 99 points at the 2026 International Wine & Spirit Competition. The bottle, which sits at 104 proof, is the highest score in this year’s North America judging.

A bottle of Bardstown Bourbon Co. 2026 Discovery, a blend of straight bourbon whiskeys finished in Bardstown oak barrels, against a vibrant orange background.

For the Discovery Series 2026, Bardstown Bourbon Company blended a trio of 7-, 10-, and 11-year-old bourbons aged in the high floors of the rickhouses, and finished for four months in Garryana oak barrels. This bottling is the second to use the Garryana oak barrels, the first being the Distillery Reserve Cascadia. The Discovery Series 2026 sits at a hefty 112.8 proof, with the Garryana oak, a tree native to the Pacific Northwest, imparting its mark on the final flavor.

Bardstown, for the first time, enlisted commissioned artwork inspired by the whiskey. Louisville artist Margaret Archambault crafted each design after sampling the whiskies.

These releases also mark new territory for Bardstown with the Discovery moving to annual releases instead of numbered ones, and broadening its Finishing Series

2026 Discovery and Lochs of Jura Barrel Finish will be available nationwide in limited quantities starting August 21, 2026, and offered at a suggested retail price of $139.99 for each 750 mL bottle.

Learn more here.

Photo: Bardstown Bourbon Company

Bardstown Bourbon Company To Release Lochs of Jura Barrel Finish & 2026 Discovery was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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