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National ICEE Day: Deals To Beat The Heat

Celebrate the first-ever National ICEE Day with refreshing deals and frozen treats perfect for beating the summer heat.

Published on August 18, 2026
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Frozen Sweet Slushy Slurpee Drink Mixing Machines
Source: corrigan201 / Getty

Get ready to grab a frozen favorite because National ICEE Day is making its debut! This year marks the first-ever National ICEE Day, giving fans across the country the perfect excuse to celebrate with a refreshing treat.

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With summer temperatures heating up, there’s no better way to beat the heat than with an ICEE in hand. Whether you’re a fan of classic cherry, blue raspberry or another flavor, this is the perfect day to cool down and enjoy an iconic frozen favorite.

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AMC Theatres

One free small ICEE to enjoy with your movie

Regal Cinemas

 FREE small ICEE, Regal Crown Club members who purchase tickets for any movie on 8/18 will receive this National ICEE Day offer. Available while supplies last.

Urban Air 

Every guest with paid admission gets a FREE small ICEE, including members and birthday party guests!

Walmart Fuel Station

 FREE small ICEE, no purchase necessary

ICEE

small FREE ICEE

Chuck E. Cheese Adventure World

FREE ICEE® when you purchase admission to Chuck E. Cheese Adventure World

Santikos Entertainment

FREE ICEE, ask for a voucher at the concession counter for the freebie

Adventureland Theme Park

Show this post today to get a free small ICEE with purchase of a Daily Special.

MOUTH ATTACK

FREE small ICEE at participating locations across the U.S.

Rotten Robbie

88¢ ICEE (16 oz). At selection locations, while supplies last!

Harkins Theatres

Harkins Awards Members can celebrate National ICEE Day and receive a FREE small ICEE with any popcorn purchase!

National ICEE Day: Deals To Beat The Heat was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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