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National Fajita Day Deals: Where to Get Free and Cheap Fajitas

Celebrate National Fajita Day with these sizzling deals, discounts and fajita specials available at select restaurants.

Published on August 18, 2026
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  • Restaurants nationwide celebrate National Fajita Day with special discounts and offers on fajita dishes.
  • Deals range from complimentary sides, BOGO offers, and discounted prices on fajita platters and combos.
  • Customers can enjoy classic steak and chicken fajitas, as well as loaded fajita specials, at participating restaurants.
Sheet Pan Fajitas
Source: rudisill / Getty

National Fajita Day is the perfect excuse to dig into sizzling fajitas without breaking the bank. Restaurants across the country are celebrating with special deals, discounts and mouthwatering offers on fajitas, giving food lovers plenty of ways to enjoy the Tex-Mex favorite.

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From classic steak and chicken fajitas to loaded platters and combo specials, here are some of the best National Fajita Day deals to check out across the United States.

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Escalante’s Fine Tex-Mex

Complimentary cup of queso with any fajita purchase

La Granja

Buy one fajita, get one FREE on DoorDash and Uber Eats, August 17–22

Casa Amigos Authentic Mexican

$20.99 for one day only

Candente – Handcrafted Tex Mex

Get a Large Fajita for the price of a Medium Fajita

Añejo Tacos & Tequila

Bogo half off all fajitas 

UnoMas

$12 fajitas all day

Chicheria Mexican Kitchen

Buy One, Get One Free Fajitas

Cadillac Bar

House Margarita Pitcher for Two + 1 LB of Chicken & Beef Fajita $39.99

Borracha Mexican Cantina

$9 Mini Fajitas

La Fiesta Greensboro

Buy one fajita get second one 50% OFF

Neta Cocina y Lounge

 $15 Chicken Fajitas 

Big Daddy’s Cantina

https://www.instagram.com/p/Db_ApekD_Ve/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

30% OFF Chicken or Steak fajitas, $5 House On the Rocks Margaritas, $5 Frozen Margaritas, Every guest who orders a fajita entrée will receive a coupon for a future visit.

LALO’S T&C

20% off every fajita on the menu

Mama Betty’s Tex-Mex

Buy a Combo Fajita, and get the second one half off

Tequilas Tacos & Bar

$3.00 off dinner fajitas & $2.00 off lunch fajitas

Vilas Mexican Restaurant

Purchase any fajita and enjoy a FREE margarita

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Lunch Fajitas $9.99 & $2.99 off all dinner fajitas

Las Iguanas

selected classic fajitas for just $5 when you buy any drink

Spanish Flowers

fajitas for two, straight off the grill + pair them with a house margarita Dine-in only.

Natalitas Mexican Grill

Fajitas for 2, 1 Small Queso & 2 Margaritas for $45!

Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

20% Off all fajitas

El Asadero Mexican Bar & Grill

11AM–3PM, enjoy our Lunch Fajitas for only $11.99 & Chicken or Steak Fajitas $18.99 all day

Tequila’s Portage

$2 OFF ANY fajita

National Fajita Day Deals: Where to Get Free and Cheap Fajitas was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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