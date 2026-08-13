Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Summer (So Far)

Sun's Out, Buns Out! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Summer (So Far)

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the summer!

Published on August 13, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 45

Sun’s out, bun’s out!

A woman with long, curly black hair wearing a yellow halter dress posing at the 2026 BET Awards event in Los Angeles.
Source: Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic

Back at it again but, this time, we’re treating you to the hottest thirst traps of the summer (so far) from all of our FINE faves including, Saweetie, Olandria, Rihanna, Bernice Burgos, Lori Harvey, and many more, with Big Mama Latto securing the Comeback Baddie of the Year Award after her stunning post-pregnancy snapback.

Finer than ever, Big Mama had her baby daddy/boo thang 21 Savage ferally feenin’ over her in response to a clip from her thicky delicious “Okayyy” music video featuring her copious cakes and curves.

While fans gushed over her gorgeous look in the featurette, 21 Savage asked if they could have another kid, following the birth of their daughter in May.

In one of the buzziest moments of the summer, Latto linked up with Doja Cat for the viral “Okayyy” video which leaned into Y2K beauty, fashion, and pure star power with its two stars looking phenomenally fineee in every scene.

According to REVOLT, the visual features multiple wardrobe changes and performance-driven scenes that spotlight the chemistry between the two stars.

Latto is seen posing in lingerie before snapping photos with a vintage digital camera reminiscent of the MySpace era. Later, Doja Cat appears in pink lingerie during a prison visitation scene where she performs a flirtatious chair dance before the pair reunite against colorful backdrops and inside the mansion. Whew!

And now, without any further chitter-chatter, we invite you to enjoy the hottest thirst traps of the summer (so far) on the flip.

NEXT SLIDE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930313233343536373839404142434445

Sun's Out, Buns Out! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Summer (So Far) was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

NBA YoungBoy Is Done With America, Heads To South Korea

Hip-Hop Wired
A man with a beard embracing a woman with dark hair in a dimly lit restaurant or bar setting.

Pinkchyu Confirms Drake Is Buying Her Mom A House

Hip-Hop Wired
Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI

Rod Wave Facing More Than 90GB Of Alleged Evidence In 2025 Shooting Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug “Went Over The Line” During Drake Date

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Doja Cat 2026 Houston
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 Cash for Gas PLUS Tickets to See Doja Cat at Toyota Center

Comments
Chris Tucker in a black leather jacket standing in front of a red background with the text "CHRIS TUCKER LIVE" and the date "Saturday, December 5th".
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to see Chris Tucker LIVE at Smart Financial Dec. 5

Comments
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments
Two images: 1) Green bag with text "Amadise Winkle Engy-Zerro Verg-Foul" 2) Person in blue hooded jacket and sunglasses standing in dark setting.
Music  |  J. Bachelor

Mike Jones’ Iconic Phone Number Part of New Sprite Campaign

Comments
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STREAMING-WARNER-NETFLIX-FILM
23 Items
Obituaries  |  J. Bachelor

Remembering the Legends We Lost So Far in 2026

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close