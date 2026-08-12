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Adam22 went out bad this past weekend as his wife, Lena The Plug, appeared on Drake’s dating show.

The “20 v. 1” Drizzy referred to was a bit different this time. Instead of going against everyone in the rap game, Drake was matched with a group of potential partners, ultimate having to choose a winner at the end. One of those contestants was Lena, Adam22’s wife.

Lena set the tone early, tossing her wedding ring to show The Boy how serious she was about the date. She also presented Drake with a “hall pass” signed and sealed by her husband.

Adam22 appeared to be a good sport about the situation. A day later, the No Jumper founder posted a video of himself picking up flowers for Lena, joking, “Shopping for my wife after her first date with Drake.”

However, Adam later admitted that not everything went exactly as planned.

Speaking with TMZ, the influencer explained that he and Lena had discussed the permission slip beforehand, but he was caught off guard when she threw her wedding ring.

Despite supporting his wife’s appearance on the show, Adam made it clear he still felt she “went over the line with that move.”

For now, it looks like Adam22 and Lena The plug are taking the viral moment in stride, even if the wedding ring toss wasn’t what he signed up for.

Adam22 Says Lena The Plug “Went Over The Line” During Drake Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com