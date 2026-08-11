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Babyface & Keyshia Cole Coming to Majic Under The Stars 2026

Babyface & Keyshia Cole Coming to Majic Under The Stars 2026

Published on August 11, 2026
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Poster for "Magic 102.1 Under the Stars" concert event on October 24, 2026 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, presented by Reliant, an NRG company, and Houston Area Chevy Dealers.
Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One Houston

Majic 102.1 is bringing another unforgettable night of R&B to the Houston area as Majic Under The Stars returns this fall with two of the genre’s most celebrated voices.

Babyface and Keyshia Cole will headline Majic Under The Stars on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The annual event brings together Majic listeners for a night of live music under the stars featuring artists whose music has helped define generations of R&B.

Babyface arrives with one of the most accomplished catalogs in R&B history. The legendary singer, songwriter and producer has delivered classics including “Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “When Can I See You” and “Soon as I Get Home,” while also writing and producing hits for some of music’s biggest stars.

Keyshia Cole will bring a catalog packed with fan favorites of her own. Since breaking onto the scene with The Way It Is, Cole has become one of the defining R&B voices of her generation with records including “Love,” “I Should Have Cheated,” “Heaven Sent,” “Let It Go” and “I Remember.”

With Babyface and Keyshia Cole sharing the bill, Majic Under The Stars will bring decades of R&B favorites to one stage for a special night at The Pavilion.

Majic Under The Stars 2026 takes place Saturday, October 24 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The event is presented by Reliant, an NRG company, with Houston Area Chevy Dealers, Roxell Richards Law Firm and The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion also supporting the event.

Stay connected to Majic 102.1 for more Majic Under The Stars announcements, ticket information and opportunities to win your way into the show.

Babyface & Keyshia Cole Coming to Majic Under The Stars 2026 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

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