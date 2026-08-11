Abdul El-Sayed Slams Trump’s Loveless Marriage

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Abdul El-Sayed is perfectly happy to agree with Donald Trump about one thing: They apparently do represent “TWO VERY DIFFERENT” Americas.

The Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan made that clear after Trump attempted to use El-Sayed’s Muslim faith and marriage against him—and ended up handing his opponent an opportunity to deliver a brutal contrast.

On Saturday, Trump posted an image on Truth Social showing himself and first lady Melania Trump alongside a photo of El-Sayed and his wife, Sarah Jukaku, who wears a hijab. The caption read: “Two VERY DIFFERENT America’s [sic],” the Guardian reports.

El-Sayed’s response? Yeah. Exactly.

“One in which your overlords are two people who don’t like each other, but join in the interest of making billions of dollars off of you—or two people who genuinely love each other,” El-Sayed told CNN.

He added that he and Jukaku had recently enjoyed pancakes together and wanted to build an America where they could raise a family.

“Yeah, you’ve got two different visions of America,” he said.

El-Sayed, an epidemiologist, won Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary this week and will face Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers in November. The race could have major implications for control of the Senate.

Trump has already made El-Sayed a target, calling him a communist and saying he was “full of shit” during a speech Thursday.

El-Sayed responded with a line of his own when asked about Trump’s language: “At least I don’t let mine go in the middle of the Oval Office.”

The attacks are unlikely to stop. Republicans have portrayed El-Sayed as one of the country’s most radical Senate candidates, while Trump has repeatedly emphasized his full name, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed.

El-Sayed says the rhetoric is designed to make his Muslim identity the story. But he insists his campaign is about much more basic concerns: whether Americans can afford groceries, access health care, breathe clean air and drink clean water.

“It’s not radical to believe that people should be able to afford their groceries,” he told NBC’s Meet the Press.

If he defeats Rogers, El-Sayed could make history as the first Muslim U.S. senator.

See social media’s reaction to the back and forth below.