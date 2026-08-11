Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Lil Durk’s Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music In Trial

Lil Durk’s Legal Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music Video In Trial

Lil Durk’s lawyers have been working around the clock to build a strong defense for the rapper.

Published on August 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Source: Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot / Broward County Clerk of the Courts

Lil Durk’s lawyers have been working around the clock to build a strong defense for the rapper.

In his upcoming murder-for-hire trial, prosecutors have pushed to use Smurk’s music video for “Pissed Me Off” as part of their case.

They argue that the song and video show Durk allegedly preparing to retaliate following the killing of his close friend, King Von. Prosecutors claim these were among hints the OTF rapper gave before the alleged violence occurred.

According to court documents, Durk’s legal team pushed back, arguing that prosecutors made a number of errors in their request. The latest dispute comes after Durk’s team previously asked the court to prevent music videos from being shown as evidence during his trial.

Durk’s lawyers have outlined only two circumstances in which they would allow music videos to be presented as evidence. One would be if someone who allegedly received a reward from Durm for committing a crime appeared in the video. The second would be if the video demonstrated a relationship between Durk and one of his co-defendants.

As the trial approaches, Durk’s legal team continues to challenge the evidence prosecutors are seeking to introduce against him.

Lil Durk’s Legal Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music Video In Trial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Latto x D'USSE Event Photos

Latto Claps Back At Charleston White Over 21 Savage “Side Chick” Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot

Lil Durk’s Legal Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music Video In Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Carmine Agnello leaves federal court after sentencing on fraud charges

John Gotti's Grandson Carmine Agnello Denied Kidney Donation Bid

Hip-Hop Wired
Creators Inc NYE 2024

Lena The Plug Hid Wedding Ring While Meeting Drake On Dating Show

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Chris Tucker in a black leather jacket standing in front of a red background with the text "CHRIS TUCKER LIVE" and the date "Saturday, December 5th".
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to see Chris Tucker LIVE at Smart Financial Dec. 5

Comments
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STREAMING-WARNER-NETFLIX-FILM
23 Items
Obituaries  |  J. Bachelor

Remembering the Legends We Lost So Far in 2026

Comments
Two images: 1) Green bag with text "Amadise Winkle Engy-Zerro Verg-Foul" 2) Person in blue hooded jacket and sunglasses standing in dark setting.
Music  |  J. Bachelor

Mike Jones’ Iconic Phone Number Part of New Sprite Campaign

Comments
29 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 156

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close