NBA Unveils Stacked Christmas Day Slate, Fans Online React

Christmas Day is one of the most active days in the NBA with a slate of games that feature some of the league’s biggest stars. Coupled with a recent announcement of games for the October 20 season opener, the Christmas Day games are icing on the cake for hoops fans.

As shared on the NBA’s website, the slate of games for Christmas Day (December 25) is as follows:

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks (12 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics (2:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (5 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors (10:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN)

Of course, the Knicks facing off with the Spurs will get a lot of attention considering how New York took down a game Spurs squad for the chip earlier this year. But it is probably a sure bet that every basketball fan in the world will tune in to the 76ers vs. Lakers matchup, considering LeBron James’ return to the Eastern Conference.

The new-look Heat with Giannis Antetokounmpo up against the Celtics, who traded away Jaylen Brown to the 76ers, will also garner interest. The Thunder, still one of the top young teams, will take on the Timberwolves and their do-it-all superstar, Anthony Edwards.

Closing out the games will be the Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic, up against Stephen Curry, who wants to prove to the league he still has something left in the tank.

Check out the analysis of the matchups here.

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Photo: NBA/ABC/ESPN