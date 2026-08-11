LAMH Returns With Tisha & Marsau Losing A Property, Destiny Defending Her Son & Arionne Curry Confronting Her Critics

Longtime friends navigate life, love, and business changes in Huntsville, Alabama.

Martell and Arionne's tumultuous relationship becomes a central storyline this season.

The cast questions Martell's relationship with his longtime friend Destiny Payton.

Source: Love & Marriage: Huntsville / OWN

They’re baaack! After landing an African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) win for Outstanding Unscripted Series, OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville is returning for twisty-turny 12th season on Saturday, September 12 at 8 pm, and BOSSIP‘s got your first look!

As always, the hit reality series will continue chronicling the triumphs, tensions and transformations of longtime friends and occasional frenemies navigating life, love and business in Huntsville, Ala.; but this time, there’s a long-talked-about, rarely seen addition to the group.

This season, the cast faces major life changes that will test their relationships, families and careers.

As Marsau and LaTisha Scott approach their 20-year wedding anniversary, the couple must navigate the devastating loss of their first residential investment property, a setback that Martell Holt seemingly gets a kick out of.

Source: Love & Marriage: Huntsville / OWN

Source: Love & Marriage: Huntsville / OWN

“He better not ever say he’s better at me than NOTHING!” Martell declares in the trailer.

Elsewhere, Chris and Nell Fletcher face a new chapter as Nell becomes a full-time caregiver to her aging father, while empty nesters Maurice and Kimmi Scott adjust to unexpected changes and grapple with concerns surrounding Maurice’s son, Monster, and his future.

Source: Love & Marriage: Huntsville / OWN

In the trailer, things have gone off the rails for Monster, who seemingly has been kicked out of college. As Maurice attempts to guide his son, Kimmi questions whether her husband is necessarily the best person to mentor him through the situation.

Arionne Curry Enters The Love & Marriage: Huntsville Mix

Perhaps the biggest bombshell, however, is the arrival of Arionne Curry, a woman whose name has been intertwined with Love & Marriage: Huntsville since the show’s earliest seasons, despite her remaining off-camera.

Curry famously had a years-long affair with Martell while he was married to Melody Shari, and the relationship became a major storyline as Martell and Melody’s marriage unraveled. Curry and Martell ultimately welcomed a son, Maverick, together.

Her relationship with Martell has hardly been peaceful since then. Curry has publicly called him a “narcissist” and “liar,” posted purported private emails between the two and criticized him, even warning other women to avoid having a baby by a married man. “Let me be your example!” she wrote.

Now, after years of being discussed by the cast, Arionne is stepping directly into the #LAMH mix, something fans will surely have a lot to say about.

Source: Love & Marriage: Huntsville / OWN

The trailer revisits Martell and Arionne’s history with flashback footage before turning its attention to another long-running source of speculation: Martell’s relationship with his longtime friend Destiny Payton.

Throughout the montage, members of the group hint at speculation that Martell and Destiny may have previously hooked up.

Things get even messier when Arionne tells Miss Nell that Martell is her “best friend,” prompting Nell to point out that she thought Destiny held that distinction.

When Arionne and Destiny finally talk face-to face, they go head-to-head after Arionne alleges that Destiny’s son didn’t get into the same school as her child.

“Don’t talk about my son!” Destiny warns while standing to her feet. Source: Love & Marriage: Huntsville / OWN

Take a look at the trailer below.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Will YOU be watching?

#LAMH Returns With Tisha & Marsau Losing A Property, Destiny Defending Her Son & Arionne Curry Confronting Her Critics was originally published on bossip.com