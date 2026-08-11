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Travis Barker Says Daughter Predicted Plane Crash

Travis Barker says his young daughter’s tearful goodbye before his 2008 flight still haunts him, especially after she warned, “The roof’s gonna come off.”

Published on August 11, 2026
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Travis Barker is looking back on the terrifying night he survived a 2008 plane crash — and the eerie warning his young daughter gave him before he left.

The Blink-182 drummer, now 50, opened up about the experience during an Aug. 10 episode of the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast, revealing that he had already been feeling uneasy about the flight.

Barker and his friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein had performed near the University of South Carolina on Sept. 19, 2008. Although Barker had initially planned to fly home the following day, the group decided to charter a private jet late that night.

Before leaving, Barker said he had considered canceling the trip because he was happy being home with his children. But when he said goodbye to his daughter Alabama, who was a toddler at the time, her reaction stuck with him.

“She’s like, ‘Dad, don’t go!’” Barker recalled. He said Alabama was crying, which was unusual for her, before telling him, “The roof’s gonna come off.”

Barker admitted he didn’t understand what she meant at the time.

Once at the airport, Barker said he immediately had an “awful” feeling about the small plane. Because the flight had been arranged so quickly, he didn’t have time to ask his usual questions about the aircraft or pilots.

He even called his father and said that if something happened to him, he wanted his children taken care of.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff. Barker and Goldstein were the only survivors, although both suffered serious injuries. Goldstein died the following year at age 36.

Looking back, Barker says he would make a different choice today.

“Now older me would just say, ‘I think I’m not gonna get on the plane,’” he said.

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