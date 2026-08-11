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Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones Take Honeymoon Workout to Sea

: Newlyweds Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones are keeping active on their honeymoon, working out side-by-side aboard a lavish yacht.

Published on August 11, 2026
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Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones are making the most of their honeymoon — and even finding time to squeeze in a workout.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star, 29, recently gave fans a peek at his luxurious getaway with his new wife, singer Coco Jones, 28, sharing a video of the newlyweds exercising aboard a yacht.

In the Instagram Stories clip shared Sunday, Aug. 9, Mitchell was seen riding a Peloton while Jones worked out on a treadmill beside him. The couple appeared to be enjoying a breathtaking ocean view as they exercised barefoot on the yacht.

Their unconventional workout quickly caught the attention of fans online. After The Sports Network shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “No days off for Donovan Mitchell,” some followers joked that the pair may have simply hopped on the equipment for the camera.

“Both barefoot? Yeah, they ‘exercised’ for the video 🤣,” one person commented.

Others pointed to Mitchell’s massive new contract with the Cavaliers, joking that the NBA star “better be” working out regularly after signing a four-year, $273 million extension.

While some fans questioned the workout, others were more focused on the couple’s enviable vacation setup. One fan joked that Mitchell had “won in life” by working out on a yacht alongside his “multi-talented” wife.

Mitchell and Jones tied the knot Aug. 1 in front of family and friends, including NBA stars Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson and Bam Adebayo, along with Ciara and Russell Wilson.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2025 after keeping much of their relationship private. Now, their honeymoon is giving fans a glimpse into their life as newlyweds.

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