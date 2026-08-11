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Houston Loses Two Biggest Staples: Kamp and The Address

Houston Nightlife Loses Two of the Biggest Staples: Kamp and The Address Close

Two of the city’s most talked-about spots — Kamp Houston and The Address — closed within days of each other.

Published on August 11, 2026
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Source: General / A-Life

In early August 2026, Houston’s nightlife took a real hit. Two of the city’s most talked-about spots — Kamp Houston and The Address — closed within days of each other, leaving the scene quieter overnight.

Kamp Houston, the big outdoor “campground” concept on Westheimer, lasted six years. ALife Hospitality built it into a destination that pulled crowds from across the city and beyond. Celebrities passed through, sections sold high, and the vibe was pure Houston energy. But the same things that made it pop also caused friction. Neighbors complained for years about late-night noise and cars flooding residential streets. When the lease came up for renewal, the numbers and the neighborhood pressure didn’t line up. On August 9, the official post dropped: after six seasons, the Kamp Grounds were closed. They thanked the city, the team, and the guests, and hinted that a new concept is already in the works.

Across town, The Address on Raleigh Street in Third Ward closed after nine years. Known for its packed Sunday day parties, hookah, food, and lively patio energy, it had become a reliable stop for locals and visitors. Owner Jeremy Gore made it clear the decision came down to contracts and lease issues — nothing related to violence or illegal activity. They held one last customer appreciation Sunday to send the regulars off properly.

Both spots were Black-owned staples of Houston’s VIP and club culture. Their closures in the same weekend felt bigger than just two businesses shutting down. It raised questions about how long massive venues can keep running under rising costs, neighbor complaints, and shifting city dynamics.

Houston nightlife has always moved in cycles. Old spots close, new ones open, and the energy finds somewhere else to go. Kamp and The Address had long runs by club standards. Their lights are off now, but the stories, the nights, and the memories stay with the people who were there.

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