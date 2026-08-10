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Drake Sends More Shots At JAŸ-Z And Roc Nation

Drake Sends More Shots At JAŸ-Z And Roc Nation

Drake continues the "20 v. 1" and is sending out more shots.

Published on August 10, 2026
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Drake continues the “20 v. 1” and is sending out more shots.

The Iceman MC seemed to take a jab at JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation during a Kick livestream on Saturday (Aug. 8), marking the 9th anniversary of online casino site Stake with a $1M giveaway.

Fans have been speculating about the reasoning behind the beef. One such rumor comes from OVO fanboy DJ Akademiks, who claims that the beef started back when Drake refused to partner with music streamer Tidal, which JAŸ co-owns.

Instead, he went to partner with Apple Music. However, it is worth noting that the two collaborated on wax after the fact.

The two have always been competitive. However, fans speculate that JAŸ tapping Drake’s op Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl Halftime Show may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

On the track “Whisper My Name,” Drake said, “I’ll take $500K, not the dinner, I never could learn sh*t from none of y’all,” a clear nod to the infamous internet debate.

He also added on “2 Hard 4 The Radio” the mention of Hov in the Epstein Files: “Damn, y’all was really island hoppin’ back then Huh, now y’all names got redacted Yeah, now a n*gga gotta fact check, what?”

JAŸ fired back during his infamous Roots Picnic freestyle, dismissing Drake’s breaking of his record for most number one albums by a rapper: “N*gga, I’m up ten wrong chart, champ, you gotta look up again N*ggas look up to Hov, I never looked up to them. Them crackers got your publishin’, gangster, go talk tough to them.”

As for the alleged “subpoenas” that the 6 God is now mentioning, it could be about some legal moves that are about to go down. After all, fans have been alleging that Roc Nation may have ties to lawsuits against him.

However the beef started, it appears that it may be a while before we see these two in the booth together anytime soon.



Drake Sends More Shots At JAŸ-Z And Roc Nation was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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