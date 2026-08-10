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NFL Changes Replay Challenge Rules for 2026

The NFL is giving head coaches the option to let a trusted staff member handle replay challenges beginning this season.

Published on August 10, 2026
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NFL head coaches will have a new option when it comes to throwing the red flag during games.

Beginning with the 2026 season, coaches will be allowed to designate a member of their sideline staff to initiate replay challenges, a league official confirmed Monday. Previously, the head coach was the only person permitted to formally challenge a ruling by throwing the red flag onto the field.

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Under the new rule, the head coach must inform officials before the game if another staff member has been designated to handle challenges. The change is included in the NFL’s finalized rule book and does not require a vote from team owners.

Rule 15, Section 1, Article 1(a) now states that “the head coach or head coach’s pregame challenge designee” can initiate a challenge before the next legal snap or kick.

The adjustment could help coaches take a more measured approach to replay decisions. Some coaches have admitted that emotions can sometimes influence their decision to challenge a call, particularly following a controversial ruling.

Having another staff member responsible for throwing the flag could provide a layer of separation and potentially prevent an emotional challenge. However, the head coach is still expected to have significant input in the process. Sideline staff members can communicate with coaches through headsets, meaning the final decision will likely remain a collaborative one.

The NFL recorded 151 coaches’ challenges during the 2025 season, the most in a single season since 2019.

The new procedure changes who can physically initiate a challenge, but the head coach will remain at the center of the decision-making process.

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