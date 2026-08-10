Houston Nightlife Is Losing Two Icons

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When I first moved to Houston from Seattle, I knew the city had a nightlife scene. What I didn’t know was just how different that nightlife was going to feel. One of my biggest introductions to Houston nightlife was Kamp. And when I tell you my first experience walking through those doors felt like somebody dropped me directly into a music video from the 2000s, I’m not exaggerating. The club was packed. Diamonds were glistening. Chains were spinning. Everybody was dressed. Everybody was outside. The energy was almost overwhelming. And here’s the funny part: you could barely dance because there were so many people on the dance floor! But that didn’t matter. That was the experience.

Kamp wasn’t necessarily about finding a little corner where you could comfortably two-step. It was about being surrounded by people, music, fashion, energy and Houston culture. You could feel the excitement the second you walked through the door. Whenever friends came to Houston to visit me, especially during the Rodeo, I knew exactly where I wanted to take them: Kamp day party. It became part of my Houston experience. That’s why hearing that Kamp is closing hits differently. It’s not just another business closing its doors. It’s another place where people created memories, celebrated birthdays, met somebody, fell in love, got their hearts broken, danced until they couldn’t dance anymore and probably made a few decisions they don’t want to talk about.

And then there’s The Address. I’ve been there too, although I didn’t get the full experience because, naturally, I was always on a mission when I went out. But even from the time I spent there, I understood why people loved it. That’s what happens when a nightlife spot lasts for years. It becomes bigger than the building. It becomes part of people’s personal histories. Kamp and The Address may be closing, but Houston nightlife isn’t going anywhere. New places will open. New memories will be made. New generations will find their spots. But you can’t recreate history.

So RIP to Kamp. RIP to The Address. Thank you for the memories. And Houston…I guess we’re going to have to find somewhere new. Bennett Knows.