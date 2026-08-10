Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

Houston Nightlife Is Losing Two Icons

Houston Nightlife Is Losing Two Icons, and I’m Still Trying to Figure Out Where We’re Supposed to Go Now

Published on August 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Illuminated empty concert stage with smoke
Source: Tatiana Epifanova / Getty

When I first moved to Houston from Seattle, I knew the city had a nightlife scene. What I didn’t know was just how different that nightlife was going to feel. One of my biggest introductions to Houston nightlife was Kamp. And when I tell you my first experience walking through those doors felt like somebody dropped me directly into a music video from the 2000s, I’m not exaggerating. The club was packed. Diamonds were glistening. Chains were spinning. Everybody was dressed. Everybody was outside. The energy was almost overwhelming. And here’s the funny part: you could barely dance because there were so many people on the dance floor! But that didn’t matter. That was the experience.

Kamp wasn’t necessarily about finding a little corner where you could comfortably two-step. It was about being surrounded by people, music, fashion, energy and Houston culture. You could feel the excitement the second you walked through the door. Whenever friends came to Houston to visit me, especially during the Rodeo, I knew exactly where I wanted to take them: Kamp day party. It became part of my Houston experience. That’s why hearing that Kamp is closing hits differently. It’s not just another business closing its doors. It’s another place where people created memories, celebrated birthdays, met somebody, fell in love, got their hearts broken, danced until they couldn’t dance anymore and probably made a few decisions they don’t want to talk about.

And then there’s The Address. I’ve been there too, although I didn’t get the full experience because, naturally, I was always on a mission when I went out. But even from the time I spent there, I understood why people loved it. That’s what happens when a nightlife spot lasts for years. It becomes bigger than the building. It becomes part of people’s personal histories. Kamp and The Address may be closing, but Houston nightlife isn’t going anywhere. New places will open. New memories will be made. New generations will find their spots. But you can’t recreate history.

So RIP to Kamp. RIP to The Address. Thank you for the memories. And Houston…I guess we’re going to have to find somewhere new. Bennett Knows.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Cam'ron has some explaining to do. The photographer who took the iconic photo of him wearing a pink fur is suing him.

Cam’ron & Vic Mensa Clash Over Africa Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers Remarks At Red Rock Casino In Las Vegas

Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Wigpiece

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Slides In 'Teen Mom' Rachel Beaver's DM, She Was All For It

Hip-Hop Wired
Atlanta Beltline Fest

Busta Rhymes Unveils J Dilla-Produced "SPAZZZ" Single

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Chris Tucker in a black leather jacket standing in front of a red background with the text "CHRIS TUCKER LIVE" and the date "Saturday, December 5th".
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to see Chris Tucker LIVE at Smart Financial Dec. 5

Comments
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments
Orange and white stylized "W" logo for the Whataburger fast food restaurant chain.
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Whataburger Drops 76-Cent Deals in Houston

Comments
Two images: 1) Green bag with text "Amadise Winkle Engy-Zerro Verg-Foul" 2) Person in blue hooded jacket and sunglasses standing in dark setting.
Music  |  J. Bachelor

Mike Jones’ Iconic Phone Number Part of New Sprite Campaign

Comments
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STREAMING-WARNER-NETFLIX-FILM
23 Items
Obituaries  |  J. Bachelor

Remembering the Legends We Lost So Far in 2026

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close