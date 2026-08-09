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Chris Brown Battles Former Housekeeper Over $13M

Published on August 9, 2026
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Chris Brown & Lil Baby One of Them Ones Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Chris Brown is pushing back against his former housekeeper’s attempt to collect nearly $13 million from him by targeting his current and future earnings.

The singer filed court documents objecting to efforts by Maria Avila to redirect his income toward the judgment she won in a lawsuit stemming from a 2020 dog attack at Brown’s Los Angeles home.

Avila was awarded a nearly $13 million judgment after a jury sided with her following a trial. She alleged that Brown’s dog attacked her, leaving her with serious injuries. Brown denied wrongdoing and argued that Avila had provoked the animal, but the jury ultimately ruled in Avila’s favor.

Now, Avila is seeking to collect the judgment by going after Brown’s present and future income, including money he earns from touring and royalties.

Brown is objecting to the scope of those efforts, arguing in his latest filing that Avila’s attempt to claim all of his current and future earnings goes too far and exceeds what she is legally entitled to collect.

Avila previously argued in court that Brown had made no meaningful effort to satisfy the judgment, prompting her to pursue additional collection measures.

The dispute comes as Brown is busy on the road with Usher. The two R&B stars are scheduled to perform 33 stadium shows as part of their nationwide tour, running from June through December.

With millions potentially at stake, Brown is now asking the court to limit how Avila can pursue the money he earns from his music career.

The legal battle over the judgment is ongoing, while Brown continues his tour commitments with Usher.

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