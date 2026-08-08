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Sophie Cunningham Drags Caitlin Clark Into Trans Athletes Debate

The Fumble: Sophie Cunningham Drags Caitlin Clark Into Trans Athletes Debate, KD Goes At Klay Thompson

Debating the biggest news in sports culture from the week.

Published on August 8, 2026
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Sophie Cunningham is still the WNBA’s hottest topic because of her comments about trans women in sports, and she’s dragged Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark into the mix.

Clark revealed that they’re not having those sorts of conversations in the locker room, but The Fumble cohosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Terry offer up their opinions on the hotly debated topic.

“So, biology matters. Every sport on earth has different leagues and different divisions based on gender, right? Like that’s just the nature of life,” Rodney begins. “And the idea that we can pretend like truth isn’t truth. Sometimes it makes my head spin. If there’s somebody who was born a boy and now is living as a woman, then that person should be allowed to play sports, just not against other girls who were born with female genitalia. It’s just an unfair advantage, however you slice it. So, create a tertiary league that allows for trans athletes to compete amongst themselves.”

Even in the offseason, Kevin Durant has some basketball hot takes that he’s just itching to type and hit send out into the social media ether.

When a fan compared the LeBron James-led 76ers to when Durant was on the Golden State Warriors, KD chimed in and dissed former teammates Klay Thompson for his lack of MVP awards.

It’s debatable if the slight was purposeful, but Rodney thinks fans are reading too much into it.

“I think a lot of people, anytime they hear Kevin Durant talk, they put that tone and that underlying context onto his words,” Rodney begins. “And he ain’t thinking like that. He’s talking about basketball from a purely fan perspective because sometimes I think that he forgets he’s Kevin Durant. So he just be talking like he’s in the group chat. He don’t be talking with malicious intent or malice.”

For this week’s guest, we chopped it up with AND1 street ball legend Tim “Headache” Gittens about his New York basketball roots, playing Cam’ron in high school, Rucker Park’s atmosphere, and today’s WNBA.

The Fumble: Sophie Cunningham Drags Caitlin Clark Into Trans Athletes Debate, KD Goes At Klay Thompson was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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