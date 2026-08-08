Enes Kanter Declares For The WNBA & Gets Ripped For Ragebaiting

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NBA players have been able to dodge the trans women in sports conversation that’s been infiltrating the WNBA in recent weeks, but Enes Kanter has volunteered as tribute.

The former NBA player is not only addressing the debate, but trolling his way into it by dropping a video claiming he’s got plans to join the ladies league.

Mocking a typical college commitment video, Kanter is seated in a Sportscenter-like studio, rocking a signature orange WNBA hoodie with a matching hat next to him, claiming he meets the requirements to join up.

“If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA,” he said in the video posted to his X account. “Based on the current guidelines, I can and am officially declaring my eligibility for the upcoming WNBA draft in April 2027.”

He claims he’s not rage-baiting and simply following the WNBA’s recruitment rules.

“I know my presence on the court will stir up strong opinions,” he adds. “I am definitely not here to mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices. I’m simply asking that the current rules be applied equally to everyone — the rules that represent the very values many WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for.”

“See you at training camp,” he says at the end of the video.

Kanter’s video comes after Sophie Cunningham’s ESPN interview stirred up controversy when she said she wants to “protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Anti trans rallies erupted at her Indiana Fever home games, Caitlin Clark was forced to chime in, opposing coach Cheryl Reeve wore a ‘Trans Kids Belong’ shirt, and the conversation even spilled over into the tennis world when Coco Gauff got asked.

Kanter’s video is sure to rile up those advocating for trans inclusion in sports and it’s still unclear what he’s exactly got planned for training camp.

Former NBA-player-turned-Republican politician Royce White has responded to Kanter’s decision with a similar video of his own.

See social media’s reaction to Kanter’s video below.