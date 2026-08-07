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Lil Durk Hit With 4th Superseding Indictment Before Trial

Lil Durk is slated to face trial in the murder-for-hire plot on August 20, and was hit with a fourth superseding indictment.

Published on August 7, 2026
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Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.

Lil Durk is slated to face trial in the murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of rival Quondo Rondo’s cousin later this month, and there are new developments. Lil Durk was hit with a fourth superseding indictment, adding to a list of charges as prosecutors gather more evidence, with the rapper’s defense attorneys arguing the findings.

XXL examined court documents related to Lil Durk’s case, revealing that prosecutors filed the latest indictment on July 31. Durk was hit with a single grand jury indictment of interstate stalking, taking his number of charges from six to seven.

As noted in the report, prosecutors divided a combined stalking allegation in half, one for tracking Quando Rondo with a dangerous weapon, and one for the death of Saviay’a Robinson aka Lul Pab, the cousin of Rondo. The idea was that to avoid any legal hiccups in court, the government thought it best to break down the charge into two charges.

Durk’s other charges include murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit interstate stalking, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and a firearms charge.

While prosecutors and the defense team will argue the motions on August 13, Lil Durk will stand trial on August 20.

Photo: Getty

Lil Durk Hit With 4th Superseding Indictment Before Trial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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