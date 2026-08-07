Drake Surprises ‘Degrassi’ Co-Star Andrea Lewis With $50,000

Toronto native Drake is giving back to women making their mark in business and entertainment.

The rapper, 39, reportedly handed out more than $1 million in cash, luxury vehicles and designer gifts during his annual Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Toronto’s Casa Loma Mansion.

The invite-only gathering brought together women entrepreneurs, influencers and creatives. According to TMZ, every attendee received $1,000 in cash, while 10 guests were awarded $50,000 prizes and another six received $100,000 each.

Among the winners was Drake’s former “Degrassi: The Next Generation” co-star Andrea Lewis, who received $50,000.

“It’s been a real blessing,” Lewis, 40, said in a statement, adding that the gift was unexpected. She plans to reinvest the money into her creative projects and production team.

Lewis played Hazel Aden on “Degrassi,” where she starred alongside Drake, whose character was Jimmy Brooks. She later launched her production company, Jungle Wild Productions, in 2012 and has worked on short films, web series and documentaries. She most recently produced the Netflix docuseries “The Black Beauty Effect.”

The evening also featured raffles for luxury prizes, including BMWs, Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicles and Birkin bags.

Drake said the event was inspired by a networking gathering called “What Women Want,” which he attended in 2008. He recalled appreciating the event’s focus on women connecting and building relationships.

“The night was about celebrating women who are hustling and doing big things,” Lewis said. “Someone investing in your business at any level makes a huge difference.”

For Drake, the event offered a chance to celebrate the women helping shape Toronto’s creative and business communities while giving some of them a significant boost along the way.