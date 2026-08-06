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Minocqua Brewing Company Offers Mitch McConnell Discount

Minocqua Brewing Company Offer Beer Discount If Mitch McConnell Passes

Minocqua Brewing Company, which angered the Trump administration by offering a similar deal, is now passing it off to Mitch McConnell.

Published on August 6, 2026
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An elderly man in a suit standing at a podium, and two glasses of beer on a table.

Minocqua Brewing Company, a Wisconsin-based brewery that already drew the ire of President Trump, has now set its sights on Sen. Mitch McConnell. As seen on Minocqua Brewing Company’s Instagram page, the brand is offering half off the price of beer once Sen. McConnell passes away.

USA Today reports that Minocqua Brewing Company, located in the town of Minocqua, announced a “50% Off Beer Day When Mitch McConnell Kicks The Bucket” sale. The image features a slumping McConnell held up by his suit by President Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson, similar to the comedy film Weekend At Bernie’s.

Three older men in casual clothing standing together, with a sign advertising "50% off Beer Day When Mitch Kicks the Bucket" and the "Minocqua Brewing Company" logo.

From the IG post:

Given that Mitch McConnell is responsible for AT LEAST 50% of what’s currently wrong with America, we’ve decided to give 50% off of all of our beer at both taprooms in #minocqua and #madison the day he kicks the bucket–which in all honesty was probably three weeks ago.

Even though “50% Off Day” has probably technically occurred, but they’re simply not telling us so Kentucky can avoid a special election where Republican truth-teller Thomas Massie could be a MAGA spoiler, we’ll still honor our offer as soon as a reputable news source confirms what we already know.

Owned by Democratic Party activist Kirk Bangstad, the company was told that they were the subject of an enforcement action by the state of Wisconsin over what they said was the illegal transport of beer into Illinois due to a lack of properly paid taxes and current permits, as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Leaning all the way into their anti-MAGA bent, Minocqua Brewing Company just announced a new beer, Antifa Oktoberfest. The brew was created in the wake of Abdul El-Sayed winning the Democratic Party U.S. Senate primary for Michigan.

Learn more about the brand here.

Photo: Minocqua Brewing Company/Getty

Minocqua Brewing Company Offer Beer Discount If Mitch McConnell Passes was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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