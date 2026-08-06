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A$AP Rocky Claims Rihanna Is 'Cooking' In The Studio Right Now

Rampant Rumors Or The RIH-l Deal? A$AP Rocky Claims Rihanna Is 'Cooking' In The Studio Right Now: 'Her Fans Are Going To Kill Me'

Published on August 6, 2026
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A$AP Rocky has an album update for the Navy.

A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

During his recent sit-down with Jason Lee on The Jason Lee Show, Rocky was asked if he’s the reason why we don’t have another Rihanna album yet. With this question, Lee was referencing the long-running joke that the long delay in new music is because of her relationship with Rocky and their growing family.

The rapper-turned-actor shut down those rumors, though, replying: “Nah. She in the studio right now. Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe.”

He added, “Bro, she working. She cooking, no funny shit. Damn, I’mma get in trouble for this. Her fans are going to kill me.”

Rihanna’s last album, 2016’s Anti, instantly became a hit, spending two weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. It includes fan-favorite songs including “Work,” “Needed Me,” “Love on the Brain” and “Desperado.”

In the decade since that album was released, Rih has been asked about a follow-up project time and time again. Back in 2024, she told Entertainment Tonight that she’s “starting over,” but she still doesn’t “want to neglect the songs that I have.”

“So I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with,” she explained at the time.

During that same interview with Jason Lee, Rocky also touched on his feelings around Rihanna’s success. While some men might be intimidated by their partner earning more than they do, the rapper insists that’s not the case.

“My woman got billions, I got multi-millions,” Rocky explained. “Her success is never my demise. Her success isn’t mine, at all. I’ve done what I done for myself and I’m proud of what I did for myself.”

He went on to say that outside opinions do not affect his confidence whatsoever or his relationship with Rihanna.

“There’s nothing another n**** can say to me, especially a n**** with less money or less anything [than] me, to make me feel insecure or less proud about my woman being successful. The f**k sense do that make? What part of the game is that?

“You know where I’m from. Like, nah, bro. I’m proud of that woman. She did that. That ain’t got nothing to do with me,” he concluded.

Rampant Rumors Or The RIH-l Deal? A$AP Rocky Claims Rihanna Is 'Cooking' In The Studio Right Now: 'Her Fans Are Going To Kill Me' was originally published on bossip.com

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