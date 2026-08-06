Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Nolan Wells' Mother Christine Wonsley Harassed With Complaints

Nolan Wells' Greiving Mother Christine Wells-Wonsley Attacked With Nursing Board Complaints, Investigation Closed Without Discipline

Published on August 6, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Nursing board dismisses unfounded complaint against grieving mother, confirming no wrongdoing
  • Attempts to damage mother's reputation seen as intimidation tactics to silence her pursuit of answers
  • Family remains determined to uncover truth about son's death, undeterred by ongoing harassment
US-JUSTICE
Source: OCTAVIO JONES / Getty

Christine Wells-Wonsley, the mother of the late Nolan Wells, is still dealing with what her legal team says has been a relentless campaign of harassment, but at least one effort to target her has officially fizzled out.

According to WLBT, civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced that the Mississippi Board of Nursing has closed an investigation into Wells-Wonsley after an anonymous complaint was filed against her nursing license. Crump blasted the complaint as nothing more than an intimidation tactic designed to pile even more pain onto a grieving mother who has spent months demanding answers about her son’s death.

“This is a warning shot at a grieving mother, meant to pressure and scare her into staying quiet,” Crump said in a statement. “It is a distraction, it is intimidation, and we will not let it stand. Christine had part of her identity stolen from her the day Nolan died. Now, someone is trying to take another piece of it. This cruelty knows no bounds.”

US-JUSTICE
Source: OCTAVIO JONES / Getty

The complaint reportedly accused Wells-Wonsley of professional misconduct tied to comments she made while publicly advocating for justice for Nolan. But after reviewing the matter, the nursing board declined to pursue disciplinary action, effectively clearing her of wrongdoing. Crump said the outcome confirms what the family has maintained all along: that there was never any legitimate basis for the complaint.

As BOSSIP previously reported, earlier this summer, negative reviews were also left on her workplace profiles, prompting additional concern about efforts to damage her reputation outside the courtroom. According to the Mississippi Free Press, Wonsley posted to Facebook thanking those who have been supporting her and her husband during this unimaginably difficult time.

“Thank you to all of those who have constantly kept us in your prayers. This definitely has added more hurt to an already devastating time because I love my job and I love my patients,” she wrote.

Crump didn’t mince words, arguing that attempts to jeopardize Wells-Wonsley’s nursing career were meant to silence a mother who has refused to stop pushing for accountability. Instead, he said, the dismissal of the complaint only strengthens the family’s resolve to continue seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding Nolan’s death.

“Christine is not going to spend her energy on whoever did this. She is focused on getting her questions answered, the same questions she has had since the day she lost her son,” Crump continued. “Those questions did not go away when this complaint was filed, and they do not go away now that it has been closed. What Christine still does not have is the truth about her son. We intend to get it.”

BOSSIP has followed the Wells family’s fight from the beginning, from questions surrounding the investigation into Nolan’s death to the family’s legal efforts to preserve evidence and pursue civil action. While the nursing board complaint is now officially behind Wells-Wonsley, the broader fight for justice is far from over, and if recent months are any indication, the family appears determined not to be bullied into backing down.

Nolan Wells' Greiving Mother Christine Wells-Wonsley Attacked With Nursing Board Complaints, Investigation Closed Without Discipline was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Cam'ron has some explaining to do. The photographer who took the iconic photo of him wearing a pink fur is suing him.

Cam’ron & Vic Mensa Clash Over Africa Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers Remarks At Red Rock Casino In Las Vegas

Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Wigpiece

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Slides In 'Teen Mom' Rachel Beaver's DM, She Was All For It

Hip-Hop Wired
Atlanta Beltline Fest

Busta Rhymes Unveils J Dilla-Produced "SPAZZZ" Single

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Chris Tucker in a black leather jacket standing in front of a red background with the text "CHRIS TUCKER LIVE" and the date "Saturday, December 5th".
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to see Chris Tucker LIVE at Smart Financial Dec. 5

Comments
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments
US-ENTERTAINMENT-GQ
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Tyrese Asks for Prayer: “My Soul Is Tired”

Comments
Orange and white stylized "W" logo for the Whataburger fast food restaurant chain.
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Whataburger Drops 76-Cent Deals in Houston

Comments
Two images: 1) Green bag with text "Amadise Winkle Engy-Zerro Verg-Foul" 2) Person in blue hooded jacket and sunglasses standing in dark setting.
Music  |  J. Bachelor

Mike Jones’ Iconic Phone Number Part of New Sprite Campaign

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close