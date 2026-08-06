UFC Flyweight Allan Nascimento Dies at 34 After Apparent Heart Attack

The UFC community is mourning the loss of flyweight fighter Allan Nascimento, who has died at the age of 34.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced Nascimento’s death on Monday, Aug. 3, saying the Brazilian fighter was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

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In a statement shared on social media, the UFC extended its condolences to Nascimento’s family, friends, teammates and loved ones as tributes poured in from across the mixed martial arts world.

“One of the kindest souls I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing through MMA. Rest in peace, Allan,” UFC international correspondent Evelyn Rodrigues wrote. Fellow UFC fighter Caio Borralho also remembered Nascimento as a respectful competitor with a positive attitude, saying he would be deeply missed.

Born in Brazil, Nascimento built an impressive 17-4 record before earning a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018. Although he wasn’t immediately signed, he eventually joined the UFC roster in October 2021 and established himself as a talented flyweight contender.

In a video posted to Instagram in June, Nascimento reflected on his journey into combat sports, explaining that he began training Muay Thai in 2007 as a “skinny, tiny guy,” earning the nickname “Puro Osso,” or “pure bone.” He also spoke about the devastating loss of his father just three weeks before his first UFC fight, calling it the hardest moment of his life while saying his father remained with him in spirit every time he competed.

Nascimento entered his final bout on June 20 at UFC Fight Night 279, where his four-fight winning streak ended in a loss to Mitch Raposo. He had also been scheduled to appear as a special guest at the Charles Oliveira Experience on Aug. 9. His death leaves the MMA community mourning the loss of a respected competitor whose kindness was remembered as much as his accomplishments inside the Octagon.