Shaq Reveals His Favorite Cereal—and a Chance for Fans to Win Big

Shaquille O’Neal is turning his love of cereal into a chance for fans to score some oversized prizes through a new partnership with General Mills.

The NBA Hall of Famer says he has been a longtime fan of Lucky Charms and still enjoys a bowl of cereal on a regular basis, most recently as a late-night snack while watching Strangers: Chapter 3. Now, O’Neal is encouraging cereal lovers across the country to show off their devotion for a chance to win exclusive prizes, merchandise and experiences inspired by General Mills brands including Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Reese’s Puffs and Honey Nut Cheerios.

O’Neal says Lucky Charms remains his favorite because of its signature marshmallows, though he admits several General Mills cereals have a permanent place in his pantry. He even has his own signature creation, which he calls the “Shaquille O’Neal Tornado Mix,” combining multiple cereals into one oversized bowl before stirring everything together.

The promotion’s grand prize includes a trip for two to Shaq’s Fun House, VIP tickets to the event, $1,000 in spending money, a meet-and-greet with O’Neal and a $20,000 cash prize. Other giveaways include a Lucky Charms-themed Pot of Gold featuring two one-ounce gold bars, a fully customized Cinnamon Toast Crunch fan cave, a Reese’s Puffs VIP experience complete with a custom turntable and sound system, and a Honey Nut Cheerios bowl-inspired hot tub.

O’Neal says the campaign is a natural fit because he has enjoyed General Mills cereals for years and is excited to celebrate fans who share that passion. The accompanying commercial begins airing Sept. 1, with O’Neal looking forward to surprising winners in person and making cereal fandom “larger than life.”