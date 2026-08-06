Listen Live
Close
G-Man

Shaq Reveals His Favorite Cereal—and a Chance for Fans to Win Big

Shaquille O'Neal says Lucky Charms tops his cereal list as he joins General Mills for a new promotion offering unforgettable fan experiences and cash prizes.

Published on August 6, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shaquille O’Neal is turning his love of cereal into a chance for fans to score some oversized prizes through a new partnership with General Mills.

The NBA Hall of Famer says he has been a longtime fan of Lucky Charms and still enjoys a bowl of cereal on a regular basis, most recently as a late-night snack while watching Strangers: Chapter 3. Now, O’Neal is encouraging cereal lovers across the country to show off their devotion for a chance to win exclusive prizes, merchandise and experiences inspired by General Mills brands including Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Reese’s Puffs and Honey Nut Cheerios.

O’Neal says Lucky Charms remains his favorite because of its signature marshmallows, though he admits several General Mills cereals have a permanent place in his pantry. He even has his own signature creation, which he calls the “Shaquille O’Neal Tornado Mix,” combining multiple cereals into one oversized bowl before stirring everything together.

The promotion’s grand prize includes a trip for two to Shaq’s Fun House, VIP tickets to the event, $1,000 in spending money, a meet-and-greet with O’Neal and a $20,000 cash prize. Other giveaways include a Lucky Charms-themed Pot of Gold featuring two one-ounce gold bars, a fully customized Cinnamon Toast Crunch fan cave, a Reese’s Puffs VIP experience complete with a custom turntable and sound system, and a Honey Nut Cheerios bowl-inspired hot tub.

O’Neal says the campaign is a natural fit because he has enjoyed General Mills cereals for years and is excited to celebrate fans who share that passion. The accompanying commercial begins airing Sept. 1, with O’Neal looking forward to surprising winners in person and making cereal fandom “larger than life.”

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Cam'ron has some explaining to do. The photographer who took the iconic photo of him wearing a pink fur is suing him.

Cam’ron & Vic Mensa Clash Over Africa Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers Remarks At Red Rock Casino In Las Vegas

Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Wigpiece

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Slides In 'Teen Mom' Rachel Beaver's DM, She Was All For It

Hip-Hop Wired
Atlanta Beltline Fest

Busta Rhymes Unveils J Dilla-Produced "SPAZZZ" Single

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Chris Tucker in a black leather jacket standing in front of a red background with the text "CHRIS TUCKER LIVE" and the date "Saturday, December 5th".
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to see Chris Tucker LIVE at Smart Financial Dec. 5

Comments
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments
US-ENTERTAINMENT-GQ
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Tyrese Asks for Prayer: “My Soul Is Tired”

Comments
Orange and white stylized "W" logo for the Whataburger fast food restaurant chain.
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Whataburger Drops 76-Cent Deals in Houston

Comments
Two images: 1) Green bag with text "Amadise Winkle Engy-Zerro Verg-Foul" 2) Person in blue hooded jacket and sunglasses standing in dark setting.
Music  |  J. Bachelor

Mike Jones’ Iconic Phone Number Part of New Sprite Campaign

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close