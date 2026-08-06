The 15 Highest-Grossing Black Movies of All Time

Source: Marvel Studios / Black Panther: Wakanda Forever From groundbreaking superhero epics to award-winning dramas and unforgettable comedies, these films have broken records while celebrating Black culture, history and experiences. RELATED: The New Black Panther: 8 Great David Jonsson Roles RELATED: Black Shows & Movies Heading to Netflix in August The movies on this list showcase the incredible range of Black cinema, spanning action, horror, biopics, sports dramas and family comedies. Together, they’ve generated billions of dollars worldwide while creating iconic characters, launching careers and reshaping the industry’s perception of what Black-centered stories can achieve.

1. Black Panther Worldwide Gross: $1.349 Billion

Released: 2018 Marvel Studios changed Hollywood history with Black Panther. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film follows King T’Challa as he returns to Wakanda to claim the throne while facing the revolutionary Killmonger. The cultural phenomenon became the first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and remains the highest-grossing Black-centered film ever made.

2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Worldwide Gross: $859.2 Million

Released: 2022 Following the death of King T’Challa, Wakanda must unite to defend itself against powerful new enemies while honoring the legacy of its fallen king. The emotional sequel became another global blockbuster and one of Marvel’s biggest post-pandemic releases.

3. Bad Boys for Life Worldwide Gross: $426.5 Million

Released: 2020 Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited after nearly two decades for the third installment in the Bad Boys franchise. The action-comedy follows Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett as they confront a dangerous cartel seeking revenge from Mike’s past.

4. Bad Boys: Ride or Die Worldwide Gross: $404.5 Million

Released: 2024 The fourth chapter in the blockbuster franchise finds Mike and Marcus attempting to clear the name of their late police captain after corruption allegations emerge. Packed with action, humor and nostalgia, the film became another worldwide hit for the duo.

5. The Pursuit of Happyness Worldwide Gross: $307.1 Million

Released: 2006 Inspired by a true story, Will Smith stars as Chris Gardner, a struggling salesman determined to build a better future for himself and his young son while facing homelessness. The inspirational drama earned Smith an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

6. Coming to America Worldwide Gross: $288.8 Million

Released: 1988 Eddie Murphy stars as Prince Akeem, the heir to the throne of Zamunda, who travels to Queens, New York, in search of true love. The beloved comedy remains one of the defining Black films of the 1980s and a timeless cultural classic.

7. Creed III Worldwide Gross: $276.1 Million

Released: 2023 Michael B. Jordan directs and stars as heavyweight champion Adonis Creed, whose peaceful life is disrupted by the return of his childhood friend Damian Anderson. The sports drama became the highest-grossing entry in the Creed franchise.

8. Us Worldwide Gross: $256.1 Million

Released: 2019 Jordan Peele’s psychological horror thriller follows a family whose vacation turns into a nightmare after they are terrorized by mysterious doppelgängers. The film earned critical acclaim for its suspense, symbolism and Lupita Nyong’o’s standout performance.

9. Get Out Worldwide Gross: $255.5 Million

Released: 2017 Jordan Peele’s directorial debut follows a young Black photographer who uncovers a terrifying secret while visiting his white girlfriend’s family estate. The Oscar-winning horror film became a cultural phenomenon and redefined modern social thrillers.

10. Straight Outta Compton Worldwide Gross: $201.6 Million

Released: 2015 This acclaimed biopic tells the story of N.W.A. and their rise from the streets of Compton to becoming one of hip-hop’s most influential groups. The film explores fame, friendship and the social issues that shaped their music.

11. Hidden Figures Worldwide Gross: $169.6 Million

Released: 2016 Based on a true story, Hidden Figures follows mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, whose groundbreaking work at NASA played a critical role in America’s early space missions while breaking racial and gender barriers.

12. Ride Along Worldwide Gross: $154.5 Million

Released: 2014 Kevin Hart stars as an aspiring police officer who joins his girlfriend’s intimidating detective brother, played by Ice Cube, on a ride-along that quickly turns into an action-packed adventure.

13. Girls Trip Worldwide Gross: $140.9 Million

Released: 2017 Four lifelong friends reunite for the Essence Festival in New Orleans, where an unforgettable weekend of laughter, friendship and personal growth rekindles their bond. The comedy became one of the biggest surprise hits of 2017.

14. Ray Worldwide Gross: $124.7 Million

Released: 2004 Jamie Foxx won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his unforgettable portrayal of music legend Ray Charles. The biopic chronicles Charles’ rise to stardom while highlighting the challenges he overcame throughout his extraordinary life.

15. The Woman King Worldwide Gross: $97.6 Million

Released: 2022 Inspired by true events, Viola Davis stars as General Nanisca, the leader of the Agojie, an elite all-female warrior unit that defended the West African Kingdom of Dahomey during the 19th century. The film earned praise for its performances, action sequences and celebration of African history.