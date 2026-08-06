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Keke Palmer Takes Over “The Voice”

Keke Palmer is adding another major accomplishment to her already impressive career. The Emmy-winning actress, singer

Published on August 6, 2026
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Keke Palmer is adding another major accomplishment to her already impressive career. The Emmy-winning actress, singer, and television personality is stepping into a new role as the host of “The Voice: Celebrity” edition.

The special version of the popular singing competition will put a new spin on the show by featuring celebrities from different industries competing on stage. Fans can expect actors, musicians, athletes, influencers, and other stars to show off their vocal talents.

Keke Palmer has proven she can handle the spotlight. From acting in movies and television shows to making music and hosting major programs, Palmer has become one of the most versatile entertainers in the business.

Her personality, humor, and ability to connect with audiences make her a natural fit for a live competition show. Many fans are excited to see the energy she will bring to “The Voice” stage.

With another major hosting opportunity added to her résumé, Keke Palmer continues to show why she is one of Hollywood’s rising stars.

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