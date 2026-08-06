Looking for a New Friend? Here Are 10 of the Easiest Dogs to Train

Source: Jeremiah Garcia via KABC / other

Thinking about adding a four-legged friend to the family? One of the biggest questions for first-time dog owners is, “Which breed is easiest to train?” While every dog has its own personality, some breeds are known for picking up commands quickly and wanting to please their owners.

Here are 10 of the easiest dog breeds to train:

Border Collie – Considered one of the smartest dog breeds in the world. Poodle – Highly intelligent, eager to learn, and available in standard, miniature, and toy sizes. German Shepherd – Loyal, confident, and commonly used as police and service dogs. Golden Retriever – Friendly, patient, and great with families. Labrador Retriever – One of America’s most popular breeds thanks to its intelligence and easy-going nature. Papillon – Small in size but incredibly smart and quick to learn. Doberman Pinscher – Alert, loyal, and responds well to consistent training. Shetland Sheepdog (Sheltie) – Extremely intelligent and eager to please. Australian Shepherd – Energetic, athletic, and thrives on learning new tasks. Pembroke Welsh Corgi – Smart, affectionate, and surprisingly easy to train.

The key to success with any dog is consistency, positive reinforcement, and patience. Starting training early and rewarding good behavior can help any pup become a well-mannered companion.