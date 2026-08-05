Sean “Diddy” Combs recently received some positive news regarding his prison sentence, which was moved up to January 2028. However, the recent brawl Diddy was involved in resulted in the mogul getting his date pushed back an additional month.

As reported by USA Today, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 56, will now be released on February 20, 2028, which came after he received word that his release date was moved up to January 24, 2026.

Combs is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In his time behind bars, Combs has seen his release date shuffle several times.

Initially, Combs was slated for release in November 2028, but his release date was moved up to April 2028. It was later moved to February and then January of the same year, now reverting to February,

According to a new TMZ report, Diddy was ordered by a judge to forfeit several electronic devices, including hard drives, smartphones, and other items, along with $9,000 in cash. These assets were handed over to the federal government, and it wasn’t shared what the authorities intend to do with the items.

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Photo: Getty

Diddy Gets Release Date Pushed Back After Brawl was originally published on hiphopwired.com