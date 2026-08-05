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Houston Shoppers Get Ready for Tax-Free Savings

Back-to-school shoppers across Texas will soon get a chance to save money during the annual Texas Sales Tax Holiday

Published on August 5, 2026
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Source: General / Radio One

Back-to-school shopping is about to get a little cheaper for Texas families as the annual Texas Tax-Free Weekend returns Friday, August 7 through Sunday, August 9, 2026.

During the three-day sales tax holiday, shoppers can purchase qualifying items including clothing, footwear, backpacks, and school supplies priced under $100 without paying state and local sales tax.

For many Houston parents, the weekend is a chance to save money while getting students ready for the new school year. With the cost of everyday items continuing to rise, families are looking for every opportunity to stretch their budgets.

Retailers across Houston are expected to offer additional sales and promotions during the tax-free weekend, giving shoppers even more chances to save.

Experts recommend making a list before heading out, comparing prices, and checking store policies to make sure you are getting the best deals.

The Texas Tax-Free Weekend has become a yearly tradition, helping families prepare for the classroom while keeping more money in their wallets.

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