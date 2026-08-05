Win a Trip to See Jeezy in Las Vegas Plus $3,000 Cash

Source: JUSTIN THE LAWYER / 979TheBox

97.9 The Box is giving one lucky winner and a guest the chance to see Jeezy: The Legend of the Snowman live at Planet Hollywood on Friday, August 21. But that’s not all. Thanks to Justin The Lawyer, one grand prize winner will also receive $3,000 in cash to help cover travel, hotel accommodations and spending money during the trip.

Whether you’ve been rocking with Jeezy since Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 or you’re ready to experience one of hip-hop’s most iconic performers live on the Strip, this is your chance to make it happen.

Enter now for your chance to win:

Two tickets to Jeezy: The Legend of the Snowman Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood on Friday, August 21

Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood on Friday, August 21 $3,000 cash for travel, hotel and spending money

Don’t miss your opportunity to see one of hip-hop’s biggest stars live in Las Vegas while enjoying an incredible cash prize.

This exclusive contest is powered by Justin The Lawyer. Learn more at BadCrash.com.

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN