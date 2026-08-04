Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

NeNe Leakes Officially Returns To Bravo After 6 Years

BLOOP, Back On Bravo! NeNe Leakes Makes Her First Appearance On The Network Since 2020, Big Sisterly Assists Porsha's Packing For #RHUGT

NeNe Leakes makes her long-awaited return to Bravo, offering sisterly support as Porsha prepares for 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.'

Published on August 4, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • NeNe Leakes, a 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' legend, is making a comeback on Bravo after a 6-year break.
  • Leakes will appear on the 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th' spinoff, set to premiere on August 9th.
  • The return of Leakes, an iconic Housewife, is celebrated by fans as a major milestone for the 20-year Housewives franchise.

She’s baaaaaack!

Although she won’t be on #RHOA season 18, NeNe Leakes is officially back on Bravo, and longtime fans of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta legend are saying, “Cheers to the girls’ weekend!”

Two glamorous women in formal attire, one with long blonde hair and the other with long dark hair, posing confidently.
Source: Freddy O/Bravo

Excitement erupted Tuesday, Aug. 4, after the network released a sneak peek of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, featuring the fan favorite’s long-awaited return after a six-year hiatus amid a legal battle with the network.

In the preview for the spinoff, premiering Sunday, Aug. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, NeNe “calls Porsha [Williams] and helps her “little sis” pack for the ladies’ epic getaway.

She also gets into the “Swaysexual’s” business about her personal life.

“I’ve heard a lot, honey,” says NeNe about Porsha “swimming in the lady pond” with Patrice “Sway McKinney. “As long as you’re happy, that’s the only thing that matters,” she adds.

Porsha Williams x Sway McKinney
Source: Charlse Sykes / Bravo


Porsha also dishes deets on the Bravo show that will feature even more of NeNe’s resurgence.

“How dare we celebrate 20 years of Housewives and leave out the Nene Leakes?” says Porsha in a confessional, before revealing exactly when viewers can expect to see Nene again on Bravo.”The queen herself will be making an appearance when we enter Atlanta.”

Porsha explains that The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th follows her, Vicki Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Gizelle Bryant and Lisa Barlow as they revisit iconic moments from across the Housewives universe while reconnecting with familiar faces across the country from the franchise’s 20-year history.

“This whole thing is about iconic Housewives, but what about the iconic Housewife?” she adds, “For you, after all this time, to come back for the 20-year anniversary is huge.”

Elsewhere in the RHUGT preview shared by Bravo, Nene speaks on Porsha’s cast members like Vicki, who she calls “loud but cool,” and Kyle Richards, whom she dubs “her girl.”

Take a look below!

Porsha premiered the clip on Instagram with a caption commemorating the iconic moment that fans have longed for.

“She’s Baaaaaaack Bitchessssssss🤸🏾‍♀️🔥🔥🔥With pleasure I give you The Queen Head 🍑. @neneleakes 🤏🏾🥹❤️❤️❤️”

Prior to the clip dropping, she and NeNe posed courtside at an Atlanta Hawks game in March, confirming that they’re on good terms.

Celebrities Attend Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Porsha and NeNe also made headlines in January when they posed with fellow #RHOA O.G. Phaedra Parks for the #RHUGT Atlanta filming.

“Bling, bling, b***es is mad!” the trio teased, referencing NeNe’s iconic season 4 line.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Will YOU be watching The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th this Sunday, Aug. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo?

BLOOP, Back On Bravo! NeNe Leakes Makes Her First Appearance On The Network Since 2020, Big Sisterly Assists Porsha's Packing For #RHUGT was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Radio 1's Big Weekend - Day 3

A$AP Rocky Cancels Logo Collaboration After Designer Leaks His DM

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake Appears To Be Back In the Studio, Fans Predict ‘Scary Hours 4’

Hip-Hop Wired
New York Knicks Championship Parade & Ceremony

Ja Rule Reflects On Serving Time For Failing To Report $3 Million To The IRS

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Beloved Benefit

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 Cash for Gas PLUS Tickets to See J. Cole at Toyota Center

Comments
The Mayor's Back 2 School & Health Fair event poster. It lists giveaways, health screenings, and other services on August 1st from 8am-2pm at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.
Events  |  cshannon

The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair

Comments
Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Graphic shows a sneaker, laptop, and text "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS".
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Comments
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments
Poster for a concert event called "Bun B Presents: Goin' Ridin' Dirty" on August 1, 2026 in Sugar Land, TX, featuring performances by Bun B, Lil' Keke, Big K.R.I.T., Slim Thug, and more.
Music  |  J. Bachelor

Bun B Presents: ‘Been Ridin’ Dirty’ 30th Anniversary Concert

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close