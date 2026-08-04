Guess Who Is Hollywood’s Highest-Grossing Actress of 2026?

Source: Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Contributor / Getty

Zendaya is having a year unlike any other in Hollywood. The Emmy-winning actress has officially become the highest-grossing actress of 2026 after starring in two of the year’s biggest blockbuster films. Her latest releases, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, have combined to generate more than $1.84 billion at the worldwide box office, making her one of the entertainment industry’s biggest box office draws.

Leading the charge is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which opened to a record-breaking $932 million worldwide during its opening weekend alone. The film brought in $360 million domestically and another $572 million internationally, setting a new record for the biggest North American opening in history. Industry analysts believe the Marvel blockbuster is on pace to surpass $2 billion globally before it leaves theaters.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic The Odyssey has also become a massive commercial success. The film has already earned more than $911 million worldwide after just three weeks in theaters, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The project further showcased Zendaya’s ability to headline both action-packed franchises and critically acclaimed cinematic releases.

While those figures represent the total amount earned by the films—not Zendaya’s personal salary—they highlight her incredible box office influence. With Dune: Part Three still set to arrive later this year, industry experts predict Zendaya could finish 2026 attached to more than $2.5 to $3 billion in worldwide ticket sales, further cementing her status as one of the most bankable stars in modern Hollywood.