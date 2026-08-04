Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Malice Of Clipse Accused Of Thieving A Glizzy In Chicago

Chicago eatery The Wiener's Circle is accusing Malice of the Clipse of taking a polish hot dog without paying.

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A man wearing a red outfit and jewelry performs on stage, next to a close-up image of a hot dog with condiments.
Source:

Pusha T and Malice, collectively known as Clipse, are having a resurgence in their career on the heels of their critically acclaimed album, Let God Sort Them Out. While visiting Chicago for Lollapalooza, a famous eatery in the city is accusing Malice of taking a glizzy without paying for it.

For those uninitiated, The Wiener’s Circle is known for its array of Chicago-style hot dogs, polish sausages, burgers, and fries. The service is, in a word, colorful, with employees and customers exchanging verbally abrasive insults at a rapid clip.

Roberta “Poochie” Jackson, who works at the eatery located in Lincoln Park, has been on an online spree of accusing Malice of taking the polish sausage without paying, which costs the restaurant a loss of $9.

We could attempt to dictate to readers the barrage of insults she unleashed on the rapper born Gene Thornton, but it’s best if we just share Poochie’s breakdown below.

With the news since going viral without a response thus far from Malice, Poochie is remaining relentless in her attacks on the 53-year-old Virginia rapper.

With fans and onlookers accusing Poochie of using the moment to chase clout, she set the record straight with a video, shooting down any speculation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DbjwbXFjkz-/?hl=en

Malice should just go ahead and Zelle those folks that $9.

Photo: Getty

Malice Of Clipse Accused Of Thieving A Glizzy In Chicago was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2025 Beloved Benefit

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Hip-Hop Wired
hc052225 marijuana real estate ban

Explaining The Texas Ban Of Hemp-Derived THC Products

Hip-Hop Wired
Young man enjoying music walking in city with coffee

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 7.31.26

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Land Among The Highest-Paid Podcasters

Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Land Among The Highest-Paid Podcasters

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
J Cole New Tour Graphic
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 Cash for Gas PLUS Tickets to See J. Cole at Toyota Center

Comments
The Mayor's Back 2 School & Health Fair event poster. It lists giveaways, health screenings, and other services on August 1st from 8am-2pm at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.
Events  |  cshannon

The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair

Comments
Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Graphic shows a sneaker, laptop, and text "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS".
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Comments
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments
Poster for a concert event called "Bun B Presents: Goin' Ridin' Dirty" on August 1, 2026 in Sugar Land, TX, featuring performances by Bun B, Lil' Keke, Big K.R.I.T., Slim Thug, and more.
Music  |  J. Bachelor

Bun B Presents: ‘Been Ridin’ Dirty’ 30th Anniversary Concert

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close