Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

Did Someone Try to Keep Letoya Luckett’s “Torn” Off the Radio?

Twenty years after the release of her hit single “Torn,” LeToya Luckett is back in the spotlight

Published on July 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Letoya Luckett
Source: General / LeToya Luckett

Twenty years after the release of her hit single “Torn,” LeToya Luckett is back in the spotlight after recent claims suggested someone allegedly tried to keep her breakout solo record off the radio following her departure from Destiny’s Child.

The conversation began after LeToya addressed the long-standing rumors during a recent livestream, saying there were things happening behind the scenes that she wasn’t fully aware of at the time. While no specific person has been confirmed or accused of blocking the record, the allegations have reignited debate among fans about the music industry’s politics and the challenges artists can face after leaving successful groups.

Released in 2006, “Torn” became one of LeToya’s biggest hits, reaching No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and helping establish her as a successful solo artist. The song remains a fan favorite nearly two decades later.

On Good Morning H-Town on 97.9 The Box, JMac and Jas weighed in on the resurfaced claims, discussing whether industry politics could have played a role in the song’s radio success and what the story says about the music business.

Check out the video below to watch JMac and Jas discuss the controversy.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

E1 Monaco 2026

Political Analyst Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Tay Keith Left Behind Several Assets After Untimely Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Two images of African American men in casual urban fashion, one with a floral print shirt and the other with a checkered jacket, posing in front of a backdrop with "SHTTA" text.

Memphis Bleek In All-Out War With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Elon Musk Clowned On His Own Platform Following Meltdown After Interview

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
WSS
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win a $100 Gift Card for Back to School Shopping from WSS!

Comments
A billboard advertisement featuring a smiling man in a suit pointing at the viewer, with text promoting a "Car Wreck? Get Brian" operation backpack giveaway event on July 25 in Houston, TX.
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Attorney Brian White’s ‘Operation Backpack Giveaway!’ Returns July 25

Comments
The Mayor's Back 2 School & Health Fair event poster. It lists giveaways, health screenings, and other services on August 1st from 8am-2pm at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.
Events  |  cshannon

The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair

Comments
Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Graphic shows a sneaker, laptop, and text "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS".
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Comments
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close