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Bun B’s Trill Burgers Coming to Rice University

Rice University has announced that Bun B’s popular Trill Burgers will open a new location on campus this fall, giving students, faculty, and visitors another dining option

Published on July 30, 2026
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Source: General / General

Houston’s burger scene is making its way to one of the city’s top universities.

Rice University has announced that Bun B’s popular Trill Burgers will open a new location on campus this fall, giving students, faculty, and visitors another dining option.

Known for its award-winning smashed beef burgers served on Martin’s potato rolls, Trill Burgers has become one of Houston’s most talked-about food destinations. Rice University Housing & Dining shared the news as part of its list of new and expanded campus dining options.

While the university confirmed Trill Burgers is coming this fall, it has not announced an official opening date or the exact campus location.

The addition marks another major milestone for the Houston-based brand, which continues to expand its footprint while bringing a hometown favorite to the Rice community.

Students and burger lovers alike will be watching closely for more details as the opening approaches

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