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Kash Patel Clowned After Lawsuit Is Tossed By Judge

Kash Patel Lawsuit Against Blogger Who Called Him A "Kremlin Asset" Tossed

Patel originally sued Stewartson in June 2023 for libel for posts calling him a "Kremlin asset" who planned the saltine-fueled January 6 insurrection.

Published on July 29, 2026
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  • Patel originally sued Stewartson in June 2023 for libel for posts calling him a "Kremlin asset" who planned the saltine-fueled January 6 insurrection.
  • In an update on the lawsuit, Stewartson revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that a Nevada judge finally granted a motion to dismiss. Stewartson said the judge wrote, "I do not have personal jurisdiction over Stewartson, so I grant his motion to dismiss."
Kash Patel Clowned After Lawsuit Is Tossed By Judge
SAUL LOEB / Kash Patel

DEI Hire FBI Director Kash Patel’s lawsuit against a blogger is officially in Valhalla after a federal judge tossed it.

Muppet-eyed Patel sued anti-disinformation blogger Jim Stewartson, who publishes the MindWar Substack, for over $10 million a few years before Trump ridiculously tapped the conspiracy theorist podcaster to lead the FBI.

Patel originally sued Stewartson in June 2023 for libel for posts calling him a “Kremlin asset” who planned the saltine-fueled January 6 insurrection.

CNBC reported that Patel was originally awarded $250,000 in a default judgment after Stewartson failed to respond to the lawsuit. Stewartson then moved to have the lawsuit set aside and have itg dismissed claiming that in his argument that he was never properly served and had no ties to Nevada.

Reason reports that in April, Chief Judge Andrew Gordon denied both motions in part but ordered both sides to determine whether the court had personal jurisdiction over Stewartson.

In an update on the lawsuit, Stewartson revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that a Nevada judge finally granted a motion to dismiss. Stewartson said the judge wrote, “I do not have personal jurisdiction over Stewartson, so I grant his motion to dismiss.”

In another post on Elon Musk’s crappy platform, Stewartson celebrated his legal win and, in the process, clowned Patel, writing, “I’d like to commend the judge for including ‘googly-eyed Kremlin b—’ in his ruling.” He also clapped back at a Patel post by writing, “You were also going after bloggers. But you can’t even do that right,” and “we’re not done here.”

Welp.

Now we wait until Trump eventually fires Patel, and we know that day is coming. For now, you can see reactions to Patel’s legal loss below.

Kash Patel Lawsuit Against Blogger Who Called Him A "Kremlin Asset" Tossed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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