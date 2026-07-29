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Ol' Dirty Bastard Honored With Brooklyn Street Naming

Wu-Tang Clan's Ol' Dirty Bastard Honored With Brooklyn Street Naming

The late Ol' Dirty Bastard was honored in Brooklyn's Bed-Stuy neighborhood with a street co-naming ceremony.

Published on July 29, 2026
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'Ol Dirty Bastard Mural Appears in Brooklyn

Ol’ Dirty Bastard and his place in Hip-Hop history are forever cemented due to his contributions to the Wu-Tang Clan and his outsized personality. Now, the borough Ol’ Dirty Bastard called home has honored the late legend with a street co-naming.

As spotted in Billboard, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, whose birth name was Russell Jones, now has a street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood named after him. On Sunday (July 26), the family and friends of ODB gathered for a ceremony on the corner of Putnam and Franklin Avenues.

The family pulled a string to reveal the new street marker on Putnam Avenue, now known as ODB Jones Way. A copy of the street sign marker was also handed out to the family and fans in attendance while speakers blasted ODB’s classic hit, “Brooklyn Zoo.”

In a video from videographer Howard Weiss, ODB’s brother, Ramsay Jones, expressed gratitude for the street’s renaming, noting that it lies near their grandmother’s home and a mural that replicates ODB’s 1995 debut album, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version.

The Wu-Tang Clan also made sure to mention the moment on their social media pages, announcing the ceremony with an image of ODB standing under street signs for Franklin and Putnam Avenues.

A strong salute to the family, friends, and loved ones of the late, great Unique Asun aka Russell Jones aka Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Photo: Getty

Wu-Tang Clan's Ol' Dirty Bastard Honored With Brooklyn Street Naming was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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