First Look: Michael B. Jordan’s Thomas Crown Affair Promises Thrills

Michael B. Jordan is stepping into one of cinema’s most iconic roles, and the first trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair promises a sleek blend of high-stakes crime, romance and action.

Jordan stars as billionaire Thomas Crown in the upcoming Amazon MGM remake, portraying a wealthy thrill-seeker who orchestrates the theft of a priceless work of art simply to escape the boredom of his lavish lifestyle. The trailer opens with Crown making his way through a museum toward what appears to be Vincent van Gogh’s famous Sunflowers, while reflecting on the exhilaration of taking risks.

“I’ve been taking risks my entire life,” Crown says in a voiceover. “But last night, it was different. I felt alive.”

The preview showcases a series of daring stunts, including scaling skyscrapers, high-speed car chases and meticulously planned heists, highlighting the character’s appetite for danger. But the excitement isn’t limited to the action.

Adria Arjona co-stars as a determined insurance investigator assigned to track Crown down. Their relationship quickly evolves into a game of cat and mouse, with undeniable romantic tension complicating their pursuit. After recognizing Crown at a formal event, she tells him, “I know exactly who you are,” setting the stage for a battle of wits.

The trailer also teases intimate moments between the pair, including a beachside kiss, before shifting back to suspense-filled confrontations. It concludes with Crown leaping from a seaside cliff, telling Arjona’s character, “If you don’t jump, you can’t catch me.”

Jordan also directs and produces the film, which features Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira and Pilou Asbæk. The Thomas Crown Affair follows the 1968 original and the 1999 remake starring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo, introducing the classic story to a new generation of moviegoers.